3rd Annual Duffy Memorial Tournament Looking for Teams

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – The 3rd Annual Patrick K. Duffy Memorial Basketball Tournament will be held April 28-29 at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. $1000 and jackets will be awarded to the first place team. $500 goes to the runner-up. Jackets will also be awarded to an All-Tournament Team. Admission is free. The Pierre Doors are ready to defend their 2017 title against a talented bracket of state-wide Independent and Amateur teams, showcasing former high school and college players from around the region. Patrick Duffy was a Stanley County HS alumnus and noted South Dakota trial lawyer who died unexpectedly in 2015 at age 58. He was known state-wide as a champion of the underrepresented. If you are interested in entering a team, please contact Padraic Duffy at (605) 786-3740 or John Duffy at (605) 280-2559.