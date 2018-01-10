35,000 Flight Operations at Pierre Airport 35,000 Flight Operations at Pierre Airport

There were approximately 35-thousand flights in and out of the Pierre Regional Airport in 2017.

Airport manager Mike Isaacs says just over 40 percent of those flights were corporate or private aviation operations.

Isaacs says the airport’s commercial flight service provider, ADI, did very well in 2017.

Isaacs says thanks to excellent service provided by ADI and the airport going over the 10-thousand enplanements mark, the Pierre Airport will receive $1-million in federal Airport Improvement Program dollars.