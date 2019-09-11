35+ structures in Sioux Falls damaged in Tuesday night tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Severe weather, including a probable tornado, struck Sioux Falls leaving a trail of damaged buildings, powerlines and trees.

Fire Chief Brad Goodroad said at an early morning news conference Wednesday that at least 37 structures collapsed in the city or have structural issues. There are a few reports of injuries, but no word on any fatalities.

National Weather Service lead meteorologist Todd Heitkamp in Sioux Falls says a damage survey will be done with the light of day to confirm that a tornado caused the damage. Heitkamp says the majority of the damage was likely caused by strong straight-line winds.

Among the buildings damaged are Avera Heart Hospital and an Advanced Auto Parts store. The local school district delayed the start of classes Wednesday as crews worked to clear debris from city streets. Xcel Energy’s outage map shows more than 8,000 customers without power in the area.

Photo credit: KSFY TV Facebook page.

