35 Sobriety Checkpoints Scheduled in June

June is a busy month for sobriety checkpoints as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety has scheduled 35 checkpoints in 24 different counties.

Central South Dakota counties where June checkpoints are scheduled include Hughes, Stanley, Walworth, Edmunds, Jackson and Mellette. Other counties where checkpoints will be held are: Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Hamlin, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn and Yankton.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Both agencies are part of the state Department of Public Safety.