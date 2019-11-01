30th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner tomorrow in Fort Pierre

A few tickets have become available for tomorrow (Sat.) night’s 30th annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner in Fort Pierre.

Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center executive director Kalyn Eulberg says the honoree’s photos and biographies are added to the permanent “Wall of Fame”– not to be confused with a Hall of Fame.

Eulberg says the honorees are nominated into six different categories, based on specific criteria.

The 2019 Tribute Dinner honorees are:

Past Rodeo Great: Romey Gunville

Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Sherry Ann (Maher) Taylor

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Marty Jandreau

Rodeo Promoter: Mike Steiger

Ranch Cowboy Family: The Russ Madison Family

Rodeo Animal Athlete: Willie- Owned by the Woodward Family (Dupree)

Sherry Ann (Maher) Taylor grew up on a ranch north of Pierre, South Dakota. Sherry is a cowgirl that competed in and won championships in every event, qualifying for multiple finals, including the State High School Finals in every event. She holds numerous All Around titles and has won championships also in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado Associations. Sherry was a tough money earner in WPRA, NRCA, SDRA, and a qualifier for both National High School Finals, ending up in the top 10 and top 20 in two events and College National Finals in multiple events. Sherry also held numerous rodeo queen titles, which led to being Miss Rodeo South Dakota. She overcame injuries sustained in a severe horse accident, and is currently an active team roper, horse trainer and barrel racer, along with running a ranch with her husband, Calvin Taylor. Sherry has worked every end of the arena, from competing and winning in every event, pushing calves and steers, investing time to judging, flagging, timing and being a secretary, putting on clinics, stock contracting, and assisting pushing bucking horses to her husband, a pickup man. Sherry has promoted every aspect of rodeo in the state of South Dakota, also producing rodeos in Utah and Wyoming.

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Marty Jandreau

Marty Jandreau hails from a family ranch in Kennebec, South Dakota, where he continues to ranch today. Marty was a standout rodeo athlete from a young age, and along with qualifying in the team roping and saddle bronc events, was the South Dakota High School Rodeo Team Roping Champion in 1978, with partner, Bart Ness. In college, Marty was a four time College National Finalist in Bronc Riding, along with being the reserve bronc riding champion one year and a member of the reserve team for two years. Some of Marty’s greatest accomplishments in the pro rodeo circuit include being an INFR Saddle Bronc Champion, qualifying for the NFR in 1985 and winning the very first round in bronc riding in the Thomas & Mac Center, placing in the top 20 for saddle bronc riders for five years, being the 1990 and 1991 Badlands Circuit Champion, runner-up placing at the Calgary Stampede. Marty has won money at every major rodeo of his time, with the only exception of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Along with competing, Marty has also judged in the NFR more than ten times.

Past Rodeo Great: Romey Gunville

During my high school years, my dad Elmer and I spent a lot of time on my Uncle Harlan’s ranch. That is where I first fell in love with bucking horses. My Uncle Harlan helped many young aspiring rodeo champions. In 1974, I was 14 and competed in Winner, SD at my first rodeo. Unfortunately, I got bucked off, I found that it would not be my first or last time that this would happen. I competed in the saddle bronc event all throughout high school. The year of 1978 would prove to be one of the best. I won South Dakota State Regional and went on to the Nationals High School Finals, where I was featured on Good Morning America. I was honored to ride a saddle bronc on national television, and also interviewed by Olympian Bruce Jenner. I filled my PRCA permit at two rodeos Rapid City and Canning. I hit the pro rodeo trail with my cousin Tater Ward, and won Amarillo in 1979. In 1980, I won year end saddle bronc titles in both Indian Associations, Great Plains and Sioux Nation. I made it several times to the Dodge Circuit Finals, finally winning it in 1984. I won the Crow Fair title 5 times, CRST Fair title 4 times, Pine Ridge title 3 times; but could never win the title at Rosebud Fair. Made it to the Indian National Finals Rodeo several times. After a bad wreck on a bronc in Strasburg, I decided to retire in 1993. In keeping with rodeo, I worked as a Pickup Man for my Uncle Harlan and Gunville Rodeos for several years. I have assisted many young bronc riders throughout the years, I enjoyed helping the young and upcoming who loved the sport of rodeo. In 2001, I came out of retirement to ride one last time for my mother, Phyllis Gunville. I won the Elmer Gunville Memorial Wild Ride. I am very proud to say that I’ve rode broncs in 4 decades, I still think I have one last ride in me. Today I am a retired rancher at home with my wife Joyce. Spending time with my sons Dawson (LaRae), Dave, daughter Demi, and grandchildren. My sons and I still keeping the Mill Iron G ranch going.

Rodeo Promoter: Mike Steiger

Mike Steiger, from Glenham, South Dakota has been a PRCA member since 1997. Mike has spent his life committed to the sport of rodeo in South Dakota. After finishing his college rodeo career at SDSU in 1976, he worked for the Huron Chamber of Commerce as the Rodeo Manager for the National High School Rodeo Finals that were held in Huron in 1978, before managing PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals and the Little Britches National Finals in 1979. In the early 1980’s Mike held an advisory role in the Mobridge High School Rodeo clubs, various roles in the South Dakota 4-H Horse Show Committees, committee roles in 4-H Leader’s Club and the Mobridge High School Rodeo Club, and was a prior board member role in the Mobridge PRCA Sitting Bull Stampede. Mike has also retained the role of Rodeo Manager for the South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals since 2000. In 2016, Mike was chosen as the WPRA Judge of the Year. Today, Mike currently resides in Mobridge, South Dakota, with his wife Brenda, and continues to judge high school, college, and PRCA rodeos.

Ranch Cowboy Family: The Russ Madison Family

Russ Madison came to Dakota Territory in 1886 as a member of Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West show, and that’s when the history of South Dakota Rodeo began. After winning the Champion Relay Race in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1907 Madison began building his bucking horse string. These horses were used on the ranch and for logging during the week, and trailed to rodeos on the weekends. Many of the horses in the bucking string came from the infamously wild Northern Badlands “White Horse Herd.” Russ was recognized for producing the first professional rodeos in South Dakota including the “Days of 76, the “Belle Fourche Round Up,” and the “Rapid City Range Days.” Along with putting on rodeos in South Dakota, Madison also furnished bucking stock for many celebrations throughout the Midwest. In the 1920’s, the Russ Madison ranch was the set for the film “Rangers of Doom” and 1927, hosted a rodeo for President Calvin Coolidge. Russ’ friendship and respect for the Lakota and Mandan made the ranch home to many Pow Wows throughout the 1920’s-1940’s. Russ Madison died July 9, 1956.

Rodeo Animal Athlete: Willie (Owned by the Woodward Family)

Willie, a bay gelding owned by the Woodward family of Dupree, South Dakota, is responsible for over $400,000 in earnings. Willie Cowan bought the gelding as a 3 year old off the race track, before sending him to Brian Fulton to train in steer wrestling. Willie was lent to Kody Woodward from Cowan as a sophomore in high school, and soon after his dad, Delbert, realized the family had to have him. Willie was rode by all three Woodward brothers, and during his last year, Brent Woodward won first on him at a high school rodeo in Rapid City. Though never known to be a “great horse,” it was said that Willie could make guys who didn’t bulldog look like they could. Among his greatest accomplishments, Willie helped Paul David Tierney, Trevor Brazile, and Jess Tierney to first place finishes in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Willie died in February of 2017 at the age of 22 from a brain tumor. He is buried on the Woodward’s place outside of Dupree and is remembered as part of the family.