$30,000 in Grants to Given to Make Improvements at Fort Chouteau Site

The South Dakota Community Foundation, the South Dakota Historic Preservation Office and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Society have each given the Pierre/Ft. Pierre Historic Preservation Commission a $10-thousand grant.

Ted Spencer is the director of historic preservation for the South Dakota Historical Society—the group who oversees the site.

Pierre/Ft. Pierre Historic Preservation Commission chairman Don Zeller says the $30-thousand is being used to make improvements—such as the newly constructed guard tower and better handicapped accessibility–at the Fort Pierre Choteau site.

Community Foundation president Stephanie Judson says they felt making improvements to the historic Fort Pierre Chouteau site was a good cause to support.

The Fort Pierre Chouteau site is located two miles north and east of Fort Pierre on Highway 1806.