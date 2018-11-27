3 To Be Inducted into SDIAAA Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The three newest members to be inducted into the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame are Garry Cunningham, deceased, formerly from Faulkton, Bill Sawinsky from Webster and Harry Weller of Kadoka. The induction ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Spring Athletic Director’s Conference Award Luncheon at the Pierre Ramkota on Thursday, March 28, 2019. To be chosen for this honor a person must have been an athletic director for ten years and an active member in the SDIAAA. Candidates are considered through three criteria, national, state and local involvement. Individuals are chosen who have volunteered time to promote the belief and purpose of the SDIAAA and who have promoted the importance of athletics and sportsmanship within their school and community. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Jim Dorman at sdiaaa@k12.sd.us or 605-940-1262. Cost is $20 per person.