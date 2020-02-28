3 To Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame by State High School Golf Coaches Association

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Golf Coaches Association will be inducting three new members into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 this spring at three state high school golf tournaments. Former Rapid City Stevens head golf coach Phil Hunt along with former Flandreau boys and girls head golf coach Jim “Tiger”McGlone and former Lead-Deadwood high school head golf coach Joan Rachetto are the 3 individuals honored. Rachetto started the Golf Program at Lead-Deadwood and for 20 years had more State Championships than any other sports program at the high school. She retired in 2003. McGlone coached golf at Flandreau for 18 years winning three state championships and 5 runner up titles. And Hunt spent 26 years as head coach of the Rapid City Stevens where his teams won 12 State Championships. He won 6 consecutive boys titles and 6 girls titles. Hunt will be honored before the awards ceremony of the Girls State AA Golf tournament on June 2nd at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. McGlone will be honored on June 2nd during the girls state Class A Golf Tournament at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion this spring and Rachetto will be honored at the Boys STate A Golf Tournament on October 6th in Hot Springs.