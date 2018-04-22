3 SDSU Golfers Named to All Summit League Team

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb.-For the second consecutive season, the South Dakota State women’s golf team had three Jackrabbits honored on All-Summit League teams Saturday. Teresa Toscano was named to the first team and Sydney Bormann and Cassidy Laidlaw were second-team honorees. League officials announced various awards prior to Sunday’s start of the 2018 Summit League Women’s Golf Championships at the ArborLinks Golf Course. Toscano, who earned second-team honors in 2017, leads the Jackrabbits and ranks second in The Summit League with a personal-best 73.68 stroke average. Bormann and Laidlaw earn their first Summit League postseason honors. Laidlaw was also a contender for Summit League Newcomer of the Year.