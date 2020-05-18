3 SDSU Athletes Honored by School

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Three South Dakota State University student-athletes have been honored with the Outstanding Jackrabbit Award. Receiving the award were: Maggie Smither, women’s soccer; Christian Rozeboom, football, and Sam Zenner, men’s track and field. Smither was honored three times as the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year during a record-setting career. The Sioux Falls native holds career school records for wins, shutouts and saves. Rozeboom finished his standout career as the Jackrabbits’ all-time leader in tackles with 475. He was a four-time first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection and earned All-America recognition three times. Zenner excelled on the track for the Jackrabbits, winning back-to-back Summit League indoor 200-meter titles in 2019 and 2020. The Outstanding Track Performer at the 2019 Summit League Indoor Championships hosted and won by the Jackrabbits, Zenner added a 60-meter title among his 10 career all-Summit League awards. For more information go to the SDSU Athletic Website at www.gojacks.com.