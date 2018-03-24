3 on 3 Tournament Features USD and SDSU Players

CHICAGO – South Dakota’s Nick Fuller and South Dakota State’s Reed Tellinghuisen have been selected to participate in the inaugural Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. This ground-breaking new event will pit 32 four-man teams consisting of players from every Division I college basketball conference against each other in a three day, 3-on-3 tournament. These teams, comprised of seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $100,000 prize pool viewable live on Twitter and ESPN2 from Friday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1, 2018 at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio. Fuller and Tellinghuisen are among the four players selected from the Summit League. Fuller played Tellinghuisen wrapped up his Jackrabbit career as the all-time leader in games played (139) and started (127), 3-pointers made (256) and attempted (684) and holds down the 11th spot on the SDSU career scoring chart with 1,436 points.in all 35 games as a graduate transfer for the Coyotes. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 16.4 minutes per game.