3 Men to Be Inducted Into the SDIAAA Hall of Fame

PIERRE, S.D. – The three newest members to be inducted into the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame are Cory Ginsbach (deceased) formerly from Hill City, Marlin Goldhammer and Charlie Sizer. Goldhammer was a teacher, basketball and track coach and athletics director for 15 years at Onida (1958-1960) and Todd County (1960-1973) as well as superintendent in Irene from 1973-1979. He served as SDHSAA Executive Director from 1979 to 2001. Sizer was a teacher and head boys basketball and assistant football coach in Herried from 1975-78. In 1978, Sizer began a 35-year career as a teacher, head girls basketball and golf and assistant football and boys’ basketball coach in Miller. He also served as athletics director in Miller for 21 years; retiring in 2013. Ginsbach was instrumental in starting the cross country and golf programs at Hill City. During his career in athletics, Cory coached boys and girls basketball, football, golf and track & field. Ginsbach also served as President of the Black Hills Conference. The induction ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Spring Athletic Director’s Conference Award Luncheon at the Lodge in Deadwood on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.