3 Jackrabbits Named Pre Season All American

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Three South Dakota State standouts were named Thursday to the Football Championship Subdivision Preseason All-America Team selected by HERO Sports. Earning first-team accolades on offense were running back Pierre Strong, Jr. and wide receiver Cade Johnson. Receiving second team recognition for the Jackrabbits was senior Bradey Sorenson. Strong was limited to 11 games in 2019, but managed to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive year with 1,018 yards. Johnson enters his senior season fifth in career receiving yards (2,872) and sixth in career receptions (162) at SDSU. Sorenson has been a two-time All-America honoree while handling the snapping duties for all the Jackrabbits’ special teams units each of the past three seasons. Strong and Sorenson were both second-team selections to the season-ending HERO Sports All-America Team in 2019, while Johnson was a third-team honoree.