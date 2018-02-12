3 have died of injuries in crash near Hermosa Feb. 3

HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three people have died as a result of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash more than a week ago.

The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Fayson, of Rapid City, died Wednesday of injuries suffered in the Feb 3 crash on Highway 40 east of Hermosa.

Thirty-four-year-old Paul Fast Wolf, of Pine Ridge, died on Feb. 5 and 47-year-old Matilda Waters, also of Pine Ridge, died the day after the crash. Both Fast Wolf and Waters were thrown from the vehicle, which drifted off the road, into a ditch and rolled over.