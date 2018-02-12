  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • 3 have died of injuries in crash near Hermosa Feb. 3

3 have died of injuries in crash near Hermosa Feb. 3

February 12, 2018

 

HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says three people have died as a result of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash more than a week ago.

The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Fayson, of Rapid City, died Wednesday of injuries suffered in the Feb 3 crash on Highway 40 east of Hermosa.

Thirty-four-year-old Paul Fast Wolf, of Pine Ridge, died on Feb. 5 and 47-year-old Matilda Waters, also of Pine Ridge, died the day after the crash. Both Fast Wolf and Waters were thrown from the vehicle, which drifted off the road, into a ditch and rolled over.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia