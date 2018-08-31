3 get lengthy federal prison sentences for meth trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Three people have been sentenced in federal court in Sioux Falls for their involvement in methamphetamine trafficking conspiracies in the area.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 41-year-old Larry McKay and 51-year-old Diane Thomsen, both of Sioux Falls, and 30-year-old Mario Ochoa-Ortiz of Phoenix each was given a 20-year prison sentence.

Authorities say McKay and Thomsen helped distribute more than 20 pounds of meth, and that Ochoa-Ortiz supplied more than 60 pounds of the drug. Three of his co-defendants got lengthy prison terms earlier this year.