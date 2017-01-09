3 Finalist Selected for SDHSAA Executive Director Position

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors has selected three candidates to interview for the position of Executive Director of the SDHSAA. . The SDHSAA Board of Directors selected three candidates from the applicant pool. They are Avon School District Superintendent Tom Culver, McCook Central School District Superintendent Daniel Swatos and Aberdeen Central High School Principal Jason Uttermark. The three finalists will be interviewed on Tuesday, January 10th. The Board of Directors will then make a decision on the direction of the hire as soon as it is appropriate to do so. Current SDHSAA Executive Director, Wayne Carney, announced his retirement in June of last year that will be effective at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.