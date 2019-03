3 Class Shootout Held Saturday

SALEM, S.D. – the annual 3 Class Shootout All Star Basketball Games were played Saturday in Salem. The games featured the top seniors of this past season in boys and girls matchups. Emily Mikkelsen of the Pierre Lady Governors played for the Class AA Girls squad while Hunter Karst of Miller played for the Class A All Star squad. Following ara the results.

Class A Boys 124 vs Class B Boys 118

Class B stats

1. Sawyer Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery 23 pts, 9 rebs, 8 assists – MVP

2. Trey King, Irene-wakonda 29 pts, 3 rebs

3. Trevin Holland, De Smet 18 pts

4. Micah Burke, Clark/Willow Lake 10 pts, 7 rebs

Class A stats

1. Noah Freidel, Tea Area 42 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists

2. Justin Hohn, Tea Area 20 pts, 6 rebs, 8 assists

3. Karst Hunter, Miller 12 pts, 11 rebs

Class A Boys 123 vs Class AA Boys 121 2OT

Class A Stats

1. Noah Freidel, Tea Area 29 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assists – MVP

2. Karst Hunter, Miller 22 pts

3. Justin Hohn, Tea Area 25 pts,

4. Mitch Goodbary, SF Christian 18 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists

Class AA Stats

1. Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg 26 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists – MVP

2. Solomon Bach, Watertown 24 pts

3. Dylan Pourier, RC Stevens 24 pts, 4 rebs

The Dunk Contest winner was Noah Friedel of Tea Area

In the girls games:

Class AA Girls 71 vs Class A Girls 56

Class AA stats

1. Jen Ugofsky, Harrisburg 11 pts, 16 rebs

2.Tess Limberg, Mitchell 13 pts, 5 reb

3.Awoti Akoi, SF O’Gorman 11 pts, 7 reb

Class A Stats

1.Raelin Jurgens, Parker 13 pts, 7 rebs – MVP

2.Riley Peters, Lennox 9 pts, 2 reb, 2 assists

3.Raven Cournoyer, Todd Co. 8 pts, 6 assists

4.Megan Madsen, West Central 8 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assists

Class B Girls vs Class AA Girls

Class B Stats

1. Lauren Sees, Avon 18 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assists – MVP

2.Mattilynn Reiner, TDA 13 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists

3.Laurie Rogers, Warner 13 pts 7 rebs

Class AA stats

1.Jen Ugofsky, Harrisburg 16 pts, 12 rebs, 3 assists – MVP

2.Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley 15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assists

3.Mackenzie Miller, Mitchell 7 pts, 9 rebs,