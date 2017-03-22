3 Class Shootout All Star Games Set for Saturday

SALEM, S.D. – Pierre Governor senior standouts Brad Dean and Hallie Jerome will play for the Class AA All Stars on Saturday at the 3 Class Shoot Out sponsored by First Dakota National Bank. The annual All Star games will be played at the McCook Central Auditorium in Salem beginning with the Girls All Star games at 2 pm. The Class AA All Stars will play the Class A All Stars followed at 3:45 pm with the winner of that game taking on the “B” All Stars. The boys all star games will begin at 5:15 pm with the Class AA and A All Stars playing. The winner of that game will take on the Class B All Stars at 7 pm following the Dunk Contest. Other players from central South Dakota include Chloe Lamb and Racquel Weintjes of State Champion Sully Buttes playing on the Class B Girls All Star squad. Justice Morrison of White River will play on the Boys “B” All Star squad and Seth Freisz of Chamberlain will play on the “A” All Star boys squad. It will be the 30th annual All Star event. The teams will be coached by College coaches from Dakota Wesleyan, Mount Marty and Presentation College.

3-Class Shootout press release 2017