Pierre PD receives 10 AEDs as part of $3.6 Million Helmsley Charitable Trust Grant

In an ongoing effort to improve the cardiac system of care in the Upper Midwest, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a grant of $3.6 million to equip every law enforcement agency as well as South Dakota State Park facilities with the next generation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). The grant, facilitated through the South Dakota Department of Health, will fund devices to be placed in law enforcement vehicles in Pierre. The project includes training.

“Getting these new AEDs into the hands of those most likely to arrive first on the scene of a cardiac arrest will help save lives,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley Trustee. “The new technology will give first responders an edge. The South Dakota Department of Health is the first partner in what we hope will be an initiative to place these AEDs in all seven states in Helmsley’s funding area in the Upper Midwest.”

The Pierre Police Department received 10 AED’s with a total value of $22,000. Pierre Police Department staff receives yearly training on CPR and operating AEDs, so the machines are currently in use.

AEDs previously used by the police department will be relocated throughout other city departments increasing the number of AEDs accessible to the public.

To date, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has invested more than $416 million to improve access to quality healthcare in rural America, $110 million of that in South Dakota.

Studies conducted by the American Heart Association demonstrate a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients shocked by law enforcement, who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas. The new LIFEPAK® CR2 defibrillators, designed by the Stryker Corporation, were selected to help rescuers provide the fastest first shock when defibrillation is needed. The LIFEPAK CR2 features industry-leading cprINSIGHT™ analysis technology that reduces pauses during CPR, allowing for improved blood circulation and better odds of survival. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, these self-monitoring devices can be configured to send near real-time event data via Wi-Fi, including a patient’s heart rhythm and shocks delivered, to incoming emergency services or receiving hospitals, helping speed the transition to the next level of care.