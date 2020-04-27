2nd Stanley County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Today’s (April 27) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows a second Stanley County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. Both cases are still listed as active, which means not yet recovered.

The Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls has been one of the largest single hot spots for COVID-19 infections in the USA. To date, 850 employees and 245 close contacts have tested positive.

Along with breakdowns by age, sex and county of residence, the Health Department has now added race/ethnicity information to its covid.sd.gov website.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

total positive tests– 2245

currently active cases– 918

currently hospitalized– 61

ever hospitalized– 150

recovered– 1316

deaths– 11

negative tests– 14,130

Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo–

Campbell–

Corson– 1

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 7

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 2

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 2 (up 1)

Sully– 1

Todd– 1

Tripp–

Walworth– 5

Ziebach–