2nd Smithfield employee dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The union representing workers at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls says a second employee at the plant has died from COVID-19. The local chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers reports that Craig Allen Franken died on Sunday. He was 61 years old. An obituary posted online says he started working at the plant in 1979 shortly after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He worked there for over 40 years. Another employee died last week. Health officials also report 71 new cases of the coronavirus in South Dakoya, bringing the statewide tally to 1,755.