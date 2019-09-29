2nd Ranked Rustlers Roll to CSDC Conference Volleyball Title

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – Class A’s second ranked Miller Rustler Volleyball team won another Central South Dakota Conference Volleyball title on Saturday winning 3 matches in the 8 team tournament. Miller swept past Sunshine Bible Academy and Potter County in two straight games setting up a championship match against Class B’s 2nd ranked Faulkton. The rustlers won the match in 3 games by set scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 26-24. Kaydee Fernhplz had 19 kills and 26 digs in the championship match to lead the Rustlers while Rachel Oligmueller had 38 assist.

Potter County took third place in the tournament with a victory over Wolsey-Wessington. Mobridge-Pollock took 5th place with a win over Highmore-Harrold and Sully Buttes finished 7th downing Sunshine Bible Academy.