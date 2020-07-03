2nd person dies from injuries in Potter County crash

A second person has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash 16 miles west of Gettysburg June 18.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Mariah LeBeau of Aberdeen was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo westbound on US Highway 212 when she lost control as the vehicle entered a right-turning curve. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2013 Ford F350 pickup.

LeBeau sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported via ambulance to the Gettysburg hospital, then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. She died June 27. Passenger, 35-year-old Joseph Skye from Rapid City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Calen Decker of Gettysburg was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against both drivers.