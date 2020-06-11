2nd daily flight returning to Pierre Regional Airport next month

In May, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Express / Skywest temporarily suspended one of Pierre’s daily flights to Denver. On Monday, July 6, that non-strop flight will return.

“We expect that as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic, we’ll see more positive adjustments to our schedule,” said Steve Harding, Pierre Mayor. “For now, we’re really happy to again have two daily commercial flights out of central South Dakota.”

The health and safety of the travelling public is a top priority of the Pierre Regional Airport. The Airport is disinfecting high traffic areas multiple times a day. Social distancing guidelines are to be followed throughout the airport.

To book a flight or learn about the steps United Airlines is taking to keep passengers and staff safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, visit United.com.