2nd annual Pride event tomorrow in Pierre

The Pierre Area Center for Equality is holding the 2nd annual Pierre Pride Festival tomorrow (Sat.) at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre.

A handful of South Dakota towns held events during Pride Month in June, so PACE board member Peter Kleinpass says the Pierre group waited until this month.

Kleinpass says there will be two drag shows again this year.

Each drag shows will include both professional and local amateur talent. Find more details at https://www.pierreareapride.com/.

Kleinpass is one five people the ACLU of South Dakota is featuring in an advocacy campaign to recognize LGBTQ South Dakotans who are devoting time to make the state a better place for their peers.Others featured are Cody Ingle of Sioux Falls, Angelica Mercado of Sioux Falls, Nancy Rosenbrahn of Rapid City and Oliver Dickman of Yankton. Their stories will be told on the ACLU of South Dakota’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and at www.aclusd.org/lgbtqa.