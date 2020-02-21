29,600 farms and ranches in SD in 2019, same as 2018

South Dakota’s number of farms and ranches remained unchanged from 2018 to 2019.

According to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, there are 29,600 farms and ranches in the state.

Numbers of farms and ranches in South Dakota with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 100 farms from the year earlier while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales increased 100 farms.

Land in farms and ranches in South Dakota totaled 43.2 million acres, unchanged from 2018. The average size of operation, at 1,459 acres, was also unchanged from a year earlier.

Access the National publication for this release at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/5712m6524