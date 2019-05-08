281 Conference Track and Field Meet Results

WOLSEY, S.D. – James Valley Christian scored 191 points to win the boys portion of the 281 Conference track and field meet held Tuesday. Sanborn Central Wonnsocket was next with 123 followed by Hitchcock Tulare, Highmore-Harrold and Wessington Springs to round out the top 5. Wolsey-Wessisngton rolled up 197 points to capture the girls title ahead of runner up Sanborn Central Woonsocket who scored 153.5. James Valley Christian, Sunshine Bible Academy and Hitchock-Tulare round out the top 5. For results, click on the links below.

