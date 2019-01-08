281 Conference Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament First Round Pairings Released

WOLSEY, S.D. – Highmore Harrold is the number 1 seed in the boys and number 2 seed in the girls for the 281 Conference Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments that begin Friday and Saturday at Wolsey. The girls tournament tips off Thursday top seed Sanborn Central-Woonsocket taking on Iroqouis and 4th seed Wolsey-Wessing playing number 5 James Valley Christian. Highmore-Harrold will play #7 Wessington Springs at 6:30 pm and #3 Hitchcock-Tulare will go against Sunshine Bible Academy. The semi finals for the girls will be played Monday in Huron at the Arena with the championship scheduled for Thursday.

The Boys tournament begins Saturday at Wolsey with Highmore-Harrold opening up against Hitchcock-Tulare at 1 pm followed by #4 seed James Valley Christian against 5th seed Wessington Springs at 2:30 pm. #2 seed Wolsey Wessington will face 7th seed Sunshine Bible Academy at 4 pm pm and 3 seed Sanborn Central-Woonsocket goes against Iriquois at 5:30 pm. The semi finals of the tournament will be played at the Huron Arena on Tuesday with the Championshp game scheduled for Thursday.