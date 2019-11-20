WOLSEY, S.D. – Three Girls from the Highmore-Harrold volleyball team were named to the 281 Conference All Conference Volleyball team named on Tuesday. Junior Hailey Husted was named to the All Conference First team while sophomore Grace Knox and junior Kassie Hale were named to the All Conference 2nd team. The 281 Conference All Conference Volleyball team is listed below. The team was voted on by coaches of the 281 Conference Volleyball Schools.

2019 281 All-Conference Volleyball Teams

1st Team:

Kenidee Enander 11th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare

Hailey Husted 11th Grade Highmore-Harrold

Carly Marani 11th Grade Wolsey-Wessington

Elizabeth Salmen 12th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare

Lizzi Brandt 12th Grade Wolsey-Wessington

Mariah Jost 12th Grade Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

2nd Team:

Grace Knox 10th Grade Highmore-Harrold

Emily Wedel 12th Grade James Valley Christian

Ashley Masat 11th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare

Angelina Zuccaro 11th Grade James Valley Christian

Kassie Hale 11th Grade Highmore-Harrold

Brenna Held 10th Grade James Valley Christian

3rd Team:

Morgan Schmiedt 11th Grade Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Haley Clarke 10th Grade Wolsey-Wessington

Mya Boomsma 9th Grade Wolsey-Wessington

Cortney Sprecher 12th Grade Wolsey-Wessington

Chantel Haider 12th Grade Wolsey-Wessington

Grace Gran 11th Grade Wessington Springs

Honorable Mention:

Brooke Doering 10th Grade Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Cassidy Johnson 11th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare

Piper Jones 12th Grade Wessington Springs

Dori Brockel 12th Grade Sunshine Bible Academy

Trinity Flowers 11th Grade Wessington Springs

Julia Blom 11th Grade James Valley Christian