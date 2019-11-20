281 Conference All Conference Volleyball Team
WOLSEY, S.D. – Three Girls from the Highmore-Harrold volleyball team were named to the 281 Conference All Conference Volleyball team named on Tuesday. Junior Hailey Husted was named to the All Conference First team while sophomore Grace Knox and junior Kassie Hale were named to the All Conference 2nd team. The 281 Conference All Conference Volleyball team is listed below. The team was voted on by coaches of the 281 Conference Volleyball Schools.
2019 281 All-Conference Volleyball Teams
1st Team:
Kenidee Enander 11th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare
Hailey Husted 11th Grade Highmore-Harrold
Carly Marani 11th Grade Wolsey-Wessington
Elizabeth Salmen 12th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare
Lizzi Brandt 12th Grade Wolsey-Wessington
Mariah Jost 12th Grade Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
2nd Team:
Grace Knox 10th Grade Highmore-Harrold
Emily Wedel 12th Grade James Valley Christian
Ashley Masat 11th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare
Angelina Zuccaro 11th Grade James Valley Christian
Kassie Hale 11th Grade Highmore-Harrold
Brenna Held 10th Grade James Valley Christian
3rd Team:
Morgan Schmiedt 11th Grade Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
Haley Clarke 10th Grade Wolsey-Wessington
Mya Boomsma 9th Grade Wolsey-Wessington
Cortney Sprecher 12th Grade Wolsey-Wessington
Chantel Haider 12th Grade Wolsey-Wessington
Grace Gran 11th Grade Wessington Springs
Honorable Mention:
Brooke Doering 10th Grade Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
Cassidy Johnson 11th Grade Hitchcock-Tulare
Piper Jones 12th Grade Wessington Springs
Dori Brockel 12th Grade Sunshine Bible Academy
Trinity Flowers 11th Grade Wessington Springs
Julia Blom 11th Grade James Valley Christian