24th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions this Saturday June 3rd in Fort Pierre SD

FORT PIERRE S.D. – The 24th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will be held Saturday at the Casey Tibbs Arena at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

The event includes a steak feed with all the fixings at 5:30pm for $15 for all ages before the Bronc Riding.

Bryan Hansen Casey Tibbs Foundation Board Member said the local Electric Coops will have a demonstration prior to the event.

Thirty Saddle Bronc Riders will start out the night at 7pm with the top 10 advancing to the Short Round that features a $15,000 purse. Hanson says, also featured this year “mini broncs” for the youth.

There will be a calcutta of the top 10 riders. Tickets are available at the gate for $20, kids 10 and under are free for general admission seats for the Bronc Match.