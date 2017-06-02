  • Home > 
  24th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions this Saturday June 3rd in Fort Pierre SD

24th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions this Saturday June 3rd in Fort Pierre SD

Casey Tibbs Match of Champions 2010
June 2, 2017
By: Dorene Foster (DRG News)

 

FORT PIERRE S.D. – The 24th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will be held Saturday at the Casey Tibbs  Arena at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

The event includes a steak feed with all the fixings at 5:30pm for $15 for all ages before the Bronc Riding.

Bryan Hansen Casey Tibbs Foundation Board Member said the local Electric Coops will have a demonstration prior to the event.

 

Thirty Saddle Bronc Riders will start out the night at 7pm with the top 10 advancing to the Short Round that features a $15,000 purse.  Hanson says, also featured this year “mini broncs” for the youth.

 

There will be a calcutta of the top 10 riders.  Tickets are available at the gate for $20, kids 10 and under are free for general admission seats for the Bronc Match.

 

 

 


