227 federal employees filed for unemployment in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – More than 200 people have filed for unemployment insurance in South Dakota because of the government shutdown.

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation says 227 federal employees have filed claims as a result of the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown, the longest ever, entered its 28th day on Friday. KELO reports several area organizations, banks and restaurants are offering help for furloughed federal workers. For example the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is offering free pet food.

The shutdown that began Dec. 22 caused roughly 420,000 federal employees across the country to work without pay. Another 380,000 are not at work and not being paid.