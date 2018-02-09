22 Vehicles in Pierre Get $85 Ticket

The City of Pierre issued an emergency snow alert yesterday (Thurs.) which meant all vehicles needed to be moved off of emergency snow routes.

According to the Pierre Police Department, 22 vehicles were ticketed and towed early this (Fri.) morning because they hadn’t been moved off of emergency snow routes. Those 22 vehicles were moved—usually nearby or around a corner– from the snow route onto a non-emergency snow route street. Each vehicle was given an $85 ticket for not having been moved.