211 Helpline Center & Suicide Prevention Hotline available in Hughes & Stanley counties

Residents of Hughes and Stanley counties now have access to a helpline to call when they need assistance.

Capital Area United Way executive director Ashlee Rathbun says the 2-1-1 Helpline is an all inclusive resource center.

Rathbun says Stanley and Hughes county residents now also have access to the 2-1-1 Helpline Center’s suicide prevention hotline.

She says the 2-1-1 suicide prevention hotline also provides follow-up service.

Rathbun says Capital Area United Way provided $17,000 to pay for the service.

The 2-1-1 Helpline Center has a list of service providers in Hughes and Stanley counties who can assist people in need. The center also tracks the type of requests it receives for local resources. Rathbun says that information will help the Capital Area United Way and local officials determine what future services may be needed.