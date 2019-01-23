211 Helpline Center has resources to assist furloughed federal employees, other in need

The Capital Area United Way is inviting businesses or organizations who want to assist furloughed federal employees to do so using the 211 Helpline, a fairly new option for Hughes and Stanley County residents.

United Way executive director Ashlee Rathbun says those who would like to provide assistance should contact the Helpline Center by dialing 211 or going to www.helplinecenter.org/shutdownhelp.org, access the ‘registration’ tab and let them know what product or services your group is willing to provide. She says the Helpline Center will publish a list of reasonable accommodations businesses and organizations will make across our region.

Rathbun says we have an opportunity to improve the plight of our family, friends and neighbors who are federal employees. She says a list of Capital Area United Way Partner agencies available to help can be found at www.capareaunitedway.org.