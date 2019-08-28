20th annual Value Added Ag Day kicks off 2019 SD State Fair

“There’s No Time Like Fair Time” and for the 20th consecutive year, the South Dakota Value Added Agriculture Development Center will kick off the first official day of the 2019 State Fair in Huron by showcasing unique products from around the state.

Vendors from 22 South Dakota businesses and organizations will fill the Day Sponsor Tent, located near the Women’s Building and the Expo Building, from 9am-4pm. Walk through the tent to sample products from value added businesses and learn more about the innovative products being made in South Dakota.

Executive director Cheri Rath says what started out as a mission to provide more information about cooperatives and value added agriculture opportunities in the state, has become the state’s one stop shop for technical assistance

VAADC clients are in 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties.

Support from Agtegra, East River Electric Coop, Farm Credit Services of America, South Dakota Association of Cooperatives, South Dakota Bankers Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, South Dakota Wheat Commission and USDA Rural Development- South Dakota make VAADC services possible to those seeking to add value to products grown or made in South Dakota.

Presentation schedule:

10:00 a.m.- What’s the Buzz on Bees? Sunrise Hives in the Day Sponsor Tent

10:30 a.m. Got Goats? Pleasant Valley Farm in the Day Sponsor Tent

11:00 a.m.- Field to Bottle – South Dakota’s Spirits. Fernson Brewing Company in the Day Sponsor Tent

11:30 a.m. “Farm & Ranch Agritourism Opportunities” in the Day Sponsor Tent

2:00 p.m.- There’s No Time Like Fair Time to Recipe Up Some Local Foods. Chef Uriah Steber, Drifters Bar & Grill in Fort Pierre in the Women’s Building Kitchen

About the Value Added Agriculture Development Center:

The VAADC helps create and expand agribusinesses that process commodities into products we use every day. Traditional crops and livestock are being used to make oil/meal (soybeans), grass-fed beef (cattle), pasta (wheat) and biopharmaceutical products (sheep). Non-traditional agribusinesses are processing wines/spirits/beers, white sorghum flour, fleece/wool and aquaculture grown food and livestock feed.