  • Home > 
  • Multimedia > 
  • 20th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo September 17th 2017

20th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo September 17th 2017

August 31, 2017

 

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – 20th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be held September 17, 2017 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, SD at 11am. This day has a little bit of something for everyone — whether you want to enter as a contestant in the rodeo, be a sponsor of the event, donate money, or ride/walk in the Memory Walk — you can be a part of a day that celebrates the lives of those folks who fight the good fight. KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane spoke with Casey Cowan about the event.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia