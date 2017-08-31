20th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo September 17th 2017

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – 20th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be held September 17, 2017 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Fort Pierre, SD at 11am. This day has a little bit of something for everyone — whether you want to enter as a contestant in the rodeo, be a sponsor of the event, donate money, or ride/walk in the Memory Walk — you can be a part of a day that celebrates the lives of those folks who fight the good fight. KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane spoke with Casey Cowan about the event.