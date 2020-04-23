2020 Oahe Days Arts & Music Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities, the Oahe Days planning committee has made the decision to cancel Oahe Days, scheduled for June 18-20, 2020.

“Following increased concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the committee decided cancelling the event was the appropriate way to move forward during this uncertain and unprecedented time,” said Oahe Days Committee President, Nicole Gordon.

Members of the committee will be reaching out directly to our vendors and sponsors with additional information and refund options.

“The committee and I are disappointed we are not able to hold the event this year, but we are committed to making the 2021 event a success,” said Gordon.

For more information or to join the planning committee, please visit our Facebook page or website. Oahe Days was originally started in the 1970s to celebrate Pierre and the Missouri River, but was later discontinued. In 2003, a committee was formed to bring the event back to the area. Since then, Oahe Days has been planned and organized by local volunteers on the planning committee.