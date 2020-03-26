2020 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions canceled in response to COVID-19

In response to the evolving pandemic pertaining to COVID-19, the Casey Tibbs Foundation has canceled the 2020 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions in Fort Pierre.

The PRCA sanctioned Bronc Match was scheduled for June 6.

Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Executive Director Kalyn Eulberg says the safety and health of community members, fans, cowboys, sponsors and volunteers are of upmost importance. She says currently, the Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner is still scheduled for November 7. Nominations are due by June 1.

For more information, questions, or concerns, contact Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or kalyne@caseytibbs.com.