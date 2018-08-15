2019 Trappers Season Tickets On Sale

PIERRE, S.D. – The Expedition League’s Pierre Trappers are gearing up for next season already as they announce that season tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now! Stop by The Trappers office, or email Trappers general manager Jackson Bruce. His email address is jackson@pierretrappers.com to reserve your seats for the 2019 season! We are currently running a special from now through August 31st, which saves you $10 per seat! Premium Seats are $289. Reserved seats are $239 and Trading Station seats that include a table with two stools at field level are $889. The Trappers just missed the the playoffs in their first season of the inaugural Expedition League and averaged 525 fans per game this past season. You can order season tickets online through this link: https://tickets.pierretrappers.com/…/9143-season-tickets-20…