2019 SD crops valued at $4.56 billion, down 22% from 2018

The value of South Dakota’s 2019 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $4.56 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is down 22 percent from 2018.

The value of corn production is expected to total $2.10 billion, down 20 percent from the previous marketing year. South Dakota’s corn price is projected to average $3.70 per bushel, up $0.32 from the last marketing year.

The value of soybean production is expected to total $1.23 billion, down 39 percent from the previous marketing year. South Dakota’s soybean price is projected to average $8.40 per bushel, up $0.43 from the last marketing year.

