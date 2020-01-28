2019 May Set SD Record for Lowest Number of Motor Vehicle Fatalities

South Dakota may set a new state record for roadway fatalities last year.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says South Dakota is projected to have the lowest number of motor vehicle fatalities in state history.

The previous low was 111 fatalities in 2011.

The department began keeping records in 1947 and Price says recent data shows the state’s roadway fatality numbers are on a downward trend.

Price says they’re encouraged to see their safety messages and enforcement efforts having a positive impact across the state.

Price says South Dakota continues to be among the nation’s leaders in states with the lowest five-year average for motor vehicle fatalities.