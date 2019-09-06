Friday, September 6, 2019
2019 Build Dakota Scholarship winners named

Jody Heemstra

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem congratulated 391 students who have been awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The Build Dakota Scholarship program is an incredible tool that makes it easier for tomorrow’s leaders to receive world-class career training, then stay in South Dakota to work in high-demand fields,” said Noem. “These scholarships allow students to launch their careers with a significantly reduced amount of student loan debt.”

“The Build Dakota Scholarship helps students jump into high-need, well-paying fields in South Dakota,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. “Some businesses sponsor students and commit to pay part of their program expenses through industry partnerships that expand the impact of Build Dakota dollars. This year, 249 scholarship recipients have an industry partner, which is 33 more than last year.”

The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical institutes. Recipients were selected by the Build Dakota Scholarship Board from a total of 1,170 applications.

“Receiving a scholarship of this caliber is an accomplishment worth celebrating,” added Noem. “Congratulations to each recipient. You and your families should be very proud.”

The Build Dakota Scholarship program is funded by a $25 million donation from T. Denny Sanford and $25 million in Future Funds that were committed by former Governor Dennis Daugaard.

Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical institutes to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals.

In-state and out-of-state students of all ages are eligible to apply. Scholarship applicants must be accepted into their approved program of interest. Recipients of the scholarship must enroll full-time, complete their educational program on schedule and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.

Applications for the 2020-21 school year open in January 2020. Find more information at builddakotascholarships.com.

A complete list of this year’s Build Dakota Scholarship winners is below.

 

2019-2020 Build Dakota Recipients
         
         
Lake Area Technical Institute–  Watertown:  
Last Name First Name City State Program
Anderson Harrison Aberdeen SD Energy Technology
Anderson Cole Humboldt IA Heavy Equipment Opeator
Anderson Stacy Corona SD Registered Nursing
Barabas Edward Watertown SD Precision Machining
Bauman Jacob Watertown SD Energy Operations
Bender Samuel Menno SD Diesel Technology
Benike Brandon Castlewood SD Energy Operations
Bent Tristen Webster SD Heavy Equipment Opeator
Bevers Cody Miller SD Agriculture – Precision
Blair Sabrina Watertown SD Welding Technology
Bonnett Payne Luverne MN Heavy Equipment Opeator
Bratland Abbie Bryant SD Practical Nursing
Brown Trenton Brandt SD Agriculture – Dairy
Bruns Mason Letcher SD Med/Fire Rescue
Burke Raegan Carpenter SD Practical Nursing
Bury Mason Castlewood SD Environmental Technology
Carlson Elizabeth Watertown SD Registered Nursing
Chase Logan Ft. Pierre SD Diesel Technology
Comes Payton Watertown SD Practical Nursing
Culter kagan Frederick SD Diesel Technology
DeYoung Ethan Redfield SD Robotics
Dimmitt Brenna Pierre SD Automotive Technology
Dobrenski Celia Brookings SD Practical Nursing
Dolney Logan Webster SD Diesel Technology
Engebreston Isaac Watertown SD Heavy Equipment Opeator
Feller Blake Harrold SD Custom Paint Fabrication
Fick Jaydon Watertown SD Precision Machining
Folk Courtney Big Stone City SD Practical Nursing
Fragodt Matthew Montevideo MN Building Trades Technology
Gahm Dawson Hitchcock SD Diesel Technology
Geraets Ethan Dell Rapids SD Diesel Technology
Geske Aaron Lamberton MN Automotive Technology
Glanzer Alexis Huron SD Registered Nursing
Gloe Paige Pierre SD Registered Nursing
Goens Tyler Watertown SD Robotics
Grismer Jonathon Bowdle SD Welding Technology
Grosz Tanner Aberdeen SD Heavy Equipment Opeator
Gunther Keilly Aberdeen SD Medical Lab Technician
Hamman Nick Corona SD Agriculture – Precision
Hansen Noah Aberdeen SD Diesel Technology
Hanson Taylor Clear Lake SD High Performance Engine Machining
Harmon Jonathon Pierpont SD Diesel Technology
Hein Teryl Madison SD Practical Nursing
Helm Bobbi Sioux Falls SD Environmental Technology
Henley Madison Britton SD Medical Lab Technician
Hier Dillon Redfield SD Welding Technology
Hildebrandt Jared Mitchell SD Diesel Technology
Johnke Mackenzie Irene SD Medical Lab Technician
Johnson Trevor Pierpont SD Electronic Systems Technology
Johnson Tember Gettysburg SD Practical Nursing
Kerr Jackson Russell MN Agriculture – Precision
Kilber Kaden Brookings SD Precision Machining
Kloos Daniel Gary SD Automotive Technology
Kolb Casey New Underwood SD Automotive Technology
Kole Kristina Huron SD Practical Nursing
Konradi Ashley Webster SD Practical Nursing
Kopp Tyler Tyndall SD Robotics
Kurkowski Joshua Watertown SD Computer Information Systems
Lee Kolton Viborg SD Diesel Technology
Leesch Taiten Madison SD Med/Fire Rescue – Paramedic
Madison Shawna Mobridge SD Practical Nursing
Magnuson-Rikimoto Cordell Rosholt SD Welding Technology
Matejek Skyler Watertown SD Automotive Technology
Mathiowetz Hunter Springfield MN Diesel Technology
Michlitsch Christine Tulare SD Medical Lab Technician
Miller Derek Watertown SD Building Trades Technology
Miller Holly Watertown SD Registered Nursing
Munkvold Kyle Menno SD Diesel Technology
Musilek Josh Wewela SD Automotive Technology
O’Connor Easton Jefferson SD Diesel Technology
Palmquist Tyson Clear Lake SD Building Trades Technology
Pies Carson Watertown SD Precision Machining
Punt Joshua Langford SD Registered Nursing
Radke Griffin Walnut Grove MN Welding Technology
Raffety Morgan Milbank SD Medical Lab Technician
Rausch Chayce Hoven SD Agriculture – Precision
Renaas Casey Nunda SD Diesel Technology
Ries Justice Watertown SD Med/Fire Rescue
Risetter Jazilynn Redfield SD Practical Nursing
Rozell Reagan Huron SD Practical Nursing
Sanderson Shailei Aberdeen SD Practical Nursing
Schulte Nathaniel Orient SD Building Trades Technology
Schweitzer Traci Alpena SD Practical Nursing
Shoemaker Carter Webster SD Building Trades Technology
Simons Ryan Edgemont SD Automotive Technology
Sparks Logan Mitchell SD Building Trades Technology
Stluka Hayden Lake Andes SD Diesel Technology
Summer Tyler Canby MN Welding Technology
Thorson Elise Watertown SD Precision Machining
Thorson Ashlee Mina SD Practical Nursing
Trewin Tanner Dell Rapids SD Diesel Technology
Turbak Adam Kranzburg SD Building Trades Technology
Van Dyke Sierra Edgerton MN Practical Nursing
VanDenHoek Alexis Sioux Falls SD Welding Technology
Voigt Landan Pierre SD Agriculture – Precision
Voss Makenzie Harrisburg SD Welding Technology
Wantoch Matthew Mitchell SD Diesel Technology
Weber Andrew Watertown SD Computer Information Systems
Wheelhouse Brenden Pierre SD Diesel Technology
Wiant Nathaniel Miller SD Welding Technology
Willard Derek Sioux Falls Sd Precision Machining
Williams Camron Marshall MN Energy Technology
Williams Aleighna Ramona SD Practical Nursing
Williams Oceana Brookings SD Practical Nursing
Wozniak Hannah Volga SD Practical Nursing
Wurtz James Herreid SD Diesel Technology
Yada Jessica Watertown SD Practical Nursing
Ziegmann Noah Rapid City SD Precision Machining
         
         
Mitchell
 Technical Institute–
 Mitchell:
  
Last Name First Name City State Program
Amaral Mason Rapid City SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Andersen Tate North Platte NE Natural Gas Technology
Antonmarchi Jesse Armour SD Medical Laboratory Technology
Auren James Flandreau SD Heating & Cooling Technology
Beals Cullen Huron SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Blaha Evan Avon SD Automation Controls / SCADA
Boes Blake Gregory SD Telecommunications
Bohling Brianna Rapid City SD Radiologic Technology
Brewster Myles Mitchell SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Carpenter Sutton Mitchell SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Clark Marissa Aberdeen SD Radiologic Technology
Coburn Casey Atkinson NE Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Collins Carter Kennebec SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Craig Dillon Spearfish SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
DeGroot Sawyer Platte SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
DeJong Jason Avon SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Donkersloot Brayden Worthington MN Heating & Cooling Technology
Dougherty Jamin Colome SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Eddy Jevin Emery SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Esh Amy Fulton SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Farmer Renee Letcher SD Radiologic Technology
Feddersen Morgan Murdo SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Feterl Cole Lennox SD Precision Ag Technology
Fey Matthew White Lake SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Flannery Jayden Montrose SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Fox Shelbi Mitchell SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Gors Thomas Madison SD Automation Controls / SCADA
Hall Justin Vermillion SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Hanson Brice Philip SD Heating & Cooling Technology
Hanson Jena Mount Vernon SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Hass Christopher Wessington SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Hermansen Harley Aberdeen SD Radiologic Technology
Heth Bronson Winner SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Hill Olivia Taylor NE Medical Laboratory Technology
Hoffman Austen Ethan SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Htoo Hsar Huron SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Htoo EhGay Huron SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Hvam Alexander Redfield SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Isley Grant Grand Island NE Natural Gas Technology
Iverson Emily Lake Andes SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Janish Shaye Kimball SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Jensen Tyler Lake Norden SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Johnson Daniel Burke SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Kapla Jace Yankton SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Kaufmann Cody Spencer SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Kesary Karlo Woonsocket SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Koerner Grant Harrisburg SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Krogman Dylan Mitchell SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Labata Davyd Valley Springs SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Lebeda Mason Madison SD Precision Ag Technology
Lien Seth Sioux Falls SD Medical Laboratory Technology
Lloyd Jakob Huron SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Mach Shelby Tyndall SD Medical Laboratory Technology
McCluskey Ely Newcastle NE Utilities Technologies
McMath Trystan Mitchell SD Information Systems Technology
Mercer Jack Blunt SD Precision Ag Technology
Mercer Samuel Blunt SD Precision Ag Technology
Mesmer Samuel Aberdeen SD Heating & Cooling Technology
Milbrandt Kaylee Huron SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Miller Matthew Mina SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Neilan Jayce Chamberlain SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Nellans Jesse Leola SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Neuman Courtney Platte SD Radiologic Technology
Ogle Cameron Harrold SD Precision Ag Technology
Ovall Chase White SD Telecommunications
Pell Colton Huron SD Automation Controls / SCADA
Podoll Brooklyn Frederick SD Radiologic Technology
Reiser Joseph Burke SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Rolf Borden Burke SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Russell Adam Bigelow MN Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Schaff Jesse Sibley IA Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Schladweiler Mitch Mitchell SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Schlenker Kadin Woonsocket SD Diesel Power Technology
Schmit Austin Artesian SD Precision Ag Technology
Schneider Caitlin Sioux Falls SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
Sees Joseph Menno SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Spangler Jonathan Prairie City SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Spreckels Cody Wagner SD Heating & Cooling Technology
Stabe Caden Elk Point SD Precision Ag Technology
Storm Jakob Mount Vernon SD Precision Ag Technology
Sumption Trevor Frederick SD Precision Ag Technology
Swenson Darby Mitchell SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Thuringer Breyden Mitchell SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Torres William Huron SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Townsend Brittney Mitchell SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Trevino Isaiah Alexandria SD Diesel Power Technology
Waba Jennifer Madison SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Walburg Alex Madison SD Precision Ag Technology
Walton Benjamin Huron SD Electrical Construction & Maintenance
Weber Brianna Alexandria SD Licensed Practical Nursing
Weisser Bridget Wagner SD Medical Laboratory Technology
Weverka Kobe Lake Andes SD Diesel Power Technology
Wiechmann George Rapid City SD Welding & Manufacturing Technology
Wormstadt Alex Artesian SD Architechtural Design & Building Construction
         
         
Southeast
 Tech–
 Sioux Falls:
    
Last Name First Name City State Program
Adams Kolby Spencer IA System Administrator
Andre Sheridan Harrisburg SD LPN
Anfinson Maggie Sioux Falls SD LPN
Arndt Dylan Sioux Falls SD Diesel Technology (Ag)
Barse Caasha Sioux Falls SD RN
Bates Nick Twin Brooks SD Construction Management
Beckley Devyn Brookings SD Computer Programming
Blankespoor Megan Brandon SD LPN
Bosler Harrison Alvord IA HVAC
Boyer Bailey Jackson MN Collision Repair
Brockhaus Adam Hartford SD Diesel Technology (Ag)
Calvillo Marrissa Sioux Falls SD LPN
Carrillo Fernando Sioux Falls SD Collision Repair
Cassidy Mikaela Plankinton SD Surgical Technology
Clausen Tycho Sioux Falls SD Electrician
Close Sierra Brookings SD Mechanical Engineering
Cordell Ryan Renner SD Welding
Crow Taylor Sioux Falls SD Construction Management
Dahal Kailash Sioux Falls SD Information Technology Security
De Haai Dillon Platte SD Auto Technology
Dethleusay Alexus Sioux Falls SD LPN
Dirksen Joisanne Sioux Center IA RN
Drovdal Katelyn Sioux Falls SD LPN
Eitreim Samantha Sioux Falls SD LPN
Face Jayden Fort Pierre SD Network Administration
Falor Payne Mitchell SD Collision Repair
Faulks Stevie Sioux Falls SD LPN
Fischbach Benjamin Watertown SD Collision Repair
Fischer Jenna Lennox SD Computer Programming
Fischer Sandra Sioux Falls SD Surgical Technology
Fisher Gage Alton IA Construction Management
Fodness Bailey Lennox SD LPN
Fosheim Kaitlyn Midland SD Surgical Technology
Gomez Rene Sioux Falls SD Information Technology Security
Grace Ryan Sioux Falls SD Computer Programming
Grimsrud Caden Elkton SD System Administrator
Haider Tate Wolsey SD HVAC
Hanson Cierra Renner SD LPN
Harstad Michelle Sioux Falls SD LPN
Havrevold Brayden Volga SD Electrician
Heinricy Kaitlin Sioux Falls SD LPN
Heisinger Lillee Sioux Falls SD Invasive Cardio
Hellerud Noah Hills MN Welding
Hiller Alexis Sioux Falls SD LPN
Hinrichs Paige Ellsworth MN Invasive Cardio
Horning Tyler Revere MN Diesel Technology
Huser Jordan Brandon SD Welding
Husman Jackson Harrisburg SD Invasive Cardio
Ignato Galina Sioux Falls SD RN
Issendorf Tylaina Graceville MN Surgical Technology
Jackson Reis Hartford SD Auto Technology
Jumbeck Landon George IA Electrician
Keeter Chelsea Sioux Falls SD LPN
Kersh Alissa Tea SD Surgical Technology
Klaassen Bryant Little Rock IA Collision Repair
Klemme Jackson yankton SD Electrician
Knodel Kaylen Irene SD Surgical Technology
Knudson Wyatt Beresford SD LPN
Koch Jacob Milbank SD Construction Management
Koedam Ethan Corsica SD Mechanical Engineering
Kollis Brianna Inwood IA Construction Management
Kreger Ivan Sioux Falls SD Welding
Kruse Amber Sioux Falls SD LPN
Kruse Jenna Lennox SD LPN
Kuehl Rebecca Volin SD RN
Leaver Cody Sioux Falls SD Computer Programming
Loeschen Monica Sioux Falls SD LPN
London Morgan Colton SD LPN
Luke Zach Brandon SD Auto Technology
McNatt Alexa Yankton SD LPN
Miller Christopher Sioux Falls SD Invasive Cardio
Miller Katie Sioux Falls SD LPN
Miller Ryan Garvin MN Information Technology Security
Mulroy Seth Flandreau SD Plumbing
Nepodal Mattie White SD Surgical Technology
Nielsen Mason Castlewood SD Construction Management
Nielson Alec Aurora SD HVAC
Nitschke Shane Pierre SD Auto Technology
Nolz Kadyn Hartford SD Civil Engineering
Novacek Keegan Sioux Falls SD Collision Repair
Olson Tyler Winner SD Construction Management
Owens Melissa Sioux Falls SD LPN
Parker Franklin Brookings SD Computer Programming
Patten Jennifer Hartford SD LPN
Powell Jennifer Aberdeen SD RN
Pudwill Darcie Scotland SD LPN
Pulscher Jaycie Flandreau SD Surgical Technology
Putnam Kristin Brandon SD LPN
Radermacher Megan Bellingham MN Surgical Technology
Raney Jacob Fairmont MN Computer Programming
Rea Skyler Brandon SD HVAC
Reyna Jonathan Sioux Falls SD Mechatronics
Richter Jessica Harrisburg SD Surgical Technology
Rivard Evan Sioux Falls SD Mechatronics
Robles Katherine Sioux Falls SD LPN
Rodgers Jaison Dell Rapids SD Auto Technology
Saffel Miranda Sioux Falls SD LPN
Salonen Kolton Gregory SD Auto Technology
Schaaf Patrick Brookings SD Auto Technology
Schuller Trevor Ireton IA Electrician
Schwebach Corbin Tea SD Collision Repair
Sibson Hannah Mitchell SD Surgical Technology
Sigdestad Chase Webster SD Plumbing
Simes Rayce Hartford SD LPN
Small Carissa Sioux Falls SD Surgical Technology
Smith Meadow Hartford SD Invasive Cardio
St. Pierre Mary Mobridge SD RN
Steffensen Anthony Sioux Falls SD Electrician
Stenen Katelyn Beresford SD LPN
Stenson Calysta Montevideo MN Surgical Technology
Story Carter Sioux Falls SD Electrician
Terhark Caleb Little Rock IA Electrician
Theus Tyrese Huron SD LPN
Thomas Alana Pierre SD Computer Programming
Tjarks Tanner SiouxFalls SD HVAC
Ulmer Alexis Springfield SD Invasive Cardio
Valburg Troi White River SD Invasive Cardio
Van Beek Briton Inwood IA Network Administration
VanderPlaats Logan Pipestone MN Diesel Technology (Ag)
Veldhuizen Alex Sioux Falls SD Collision Repair
Vortherms McKenzie Hartford SD Surgical Technology
Walton Remington Huron SD Computer Programming
Wells Tyler Brandon SD Mechanical Engineering
Wertz Richard Huron SD Computer Programming
Whitney Alyssa Armour SD Surgical Technology
Wilson Donald Hawarden IA Mechatronics
Wilson Quientin Sioux Falls SD LPN
Wipf Jalon Tea SD Civil Engineering
Woitaszewski Gavin Slayton MN Welding
Wolfe Nicole Sioux Falls SD LPN
Wurtz Lenaya Herreid SD LPN
Young Julia Moville IA Land Surveying
Zephier Joi Pickstown SD LPN
Zetino Katheleen Sioux Falls SD LPN
Zietz Karigan Watertown SD LPN
         
         
Western
 Dakota Tech–  Rapid City
  
Last Name First Name City State Program
Addington Jessica Deadwood SD Medical Laboratory Technician
Arroyo KaLena Rapid CIty SD Medical Laboratory Technician
Benn Alyssa Rapid City SD Automotive Technology
Benyo Patrick Box Elder SD Diesel Technology
Bergan Chad Rapid CIty SD HVAC/R Technology
Bertolotto Matie Rapid City SD Surgical Technology
Bitney Deshawn Rapid City SD Construction Technology
Bossen Catherine Rapid City SD Surgical Technology
Brink Mason Rapid City SD Diesel Technology
Capp Derek Rapid City SD Diesel Technology
Casjens Tadan Wall SD Automotive Technology
Conlee Carson Rapid City SD Electrical Trades
Cowan Emma Pierre SD Paramedic
Crawford Raiden Wall SD Computer Science
Crawford Austin Wasta SD HVAC/R Technology
Edwards Jade Rapid City SD Drafting and Machining Technology
Fields Nathan Rapid City SD Construction Technology
Gibson DeAna Rapid City SD Computer Aided Design
Gyles Preston Summerset SD HVAC/R Technology
Hannan Nathan New Underwood SD Diesel Technology
Heckman Stephen Rapid City SD Computer Aided Design
Hopfauf Damian Rapid City SD Electrical Trades
Johnston Trevor Rapid City SD Welding and Fabrication
Klima Nicholas Hill City SD Automotive Technology
Knox Garrett St Lawrence SD Construction Technology
McNeary Amanda Keystone SD Environ Engineering Tech
Mecham Jadon Rapid City SD Diesel Technology
Mercado Isaiah Rapid City SD Plumbing Technology
Meza Lizzette Rapid City SD Environ Engineering Tech
Miller Jackson Fort Pierre SD Automotive Technology
Muilenburg Joanna Mitchell SD Practical Nursing
Munger Karissa Sturgis SD Practical Nursing
Murray Christopher Lead SD Electrical Trades
Myers Gavin Box Elder SD Computer Aided Design
Nelson Alex Spearfish SD Computer Science
Nelson Amollie Rapid City SD Practical Nursing
Overturf Samuel Rapid City SD Diesel Technology
Overturf Caden Rapid City SD Plumbing Technology
Painter Mitchel Black Hawk SD Drafting and Machining Technology
Parisien Karla Hot Springs SD Practical Nursing
Poe Autumn Rapid City SD Construction Technology
Scherr Brianna Rapid City SD Paramedic
Scheutzow Amanda Rapid City SD Practical Nursing
Seltvedt Jessica Rapid City SD Practical Nursing
Sherman Monica Rapid City SD Computer Aided Design
Snow Megan Deadwood SD Construction Technology
Strohschein Garrett Newell SD Electrical Trades
Theberge Lawrence Rapid City SD HVAC/R Technology
Turner London Hill City SD Surgical Technology
Two Bulls Denato Oglala SD Welding and Fabrication
Vanderlaan Mariah Rapid City SD Surgical Technology
Voigt Brenden Avon SD Electrical Trades
Walton Shantayl Spearfish SD Automotive Technology
Wellnitz Ryan Rushville NE Computer Aided Design
Wernsmann McKenzie Piedmont SD Medical Laboratory Technician
West Derik Spearfish SD Diesel Technology
Williams Reece Hettinger ND Electrical Trades
Zolnowsky Marie Delmont SD Computer Aided Design
         