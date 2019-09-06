2019 Build Dakota Scholarship winners named

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem congratulated 391 students who have been awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The Build Dakota Scholarship program is an incredible tool that makes it easier for tomorrow’s leaders to receive world-class career training, then stay in South Dakota to work in high-demand fields,” said Noem. “These scholarships allow students to launch their careers with a significantly reduced amount of student loan debt.”

“The Build Dakota Scholarship helps students jump into high-need, well-paying fields in South Dakota,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. “Some businesses sponsor students and commit to pay part of their program expenses through industry partnerships that expand the impact of Build Dakota dollars. This year, 249 scholarship recipients have an industry partner, which is 33 more than last year.”

The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical institutes. Recipients were selected by the Build Dakota Scholarship Board from a total of 1,170 applications.

“Receiving a scholarship of this caliber is an accomplishment worth celebrating,” added Noem. “Congratulations to each recipient. You and your families should be very proud.”

The Build Dakota Scholarship program is funded by a $25 million donation from T. Denny Sanford and $25 million in Future Funds that were committed by former Governor Dennis Daugaard.

Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical institutes to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals.

In-state and out-of-state students of all ages are eligible to apply. Scholarship applicants must be accepted into their approved program of interest. Recipients of the scholarship must enroll full-time, complete their educational program on schedule and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.

Applications for the 2020-21 school year open in January 2020. Find more information at builddakotascholarships.com.

A complete list of this year’s Build Dakota Scholarship winners is below.