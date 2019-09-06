2019 Build Dakota Scholarship winners named
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem congratulated 391 students who have been awarded the Build Dakota Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.
“The Build Dakota Scholarship program is an incredible tool that makes it easier for tomorrow’s leaders to receive world-class career training, then stay in South Dakota to work in high-demand fields,” said Noem. “These scholarships allow students to launch their careers with a significantly reduced amount of student loan debt.”
“The Build Dakota Scholarship helps students jump into high-need, well-paying fields in South Dakota,” said Dana Dykhouse, chairman of the South Dakota Board of Technical Education. “Some businesses sponsor students and commit to pay part of their program expenses through industry partnerships that expand the impact of Build Dakota dollars. This year, 249 scholarship recipients have an industry partner, which is 33 more than last year.”
The scholarships cover tuition and fees, books, equipment, and other related program expenses for eligible programs within nine high-need industry areas at South Dakota’s four technical institutes. Recipients were selected by the Build Dakota Scholarship Board from a total of 1,170 applications.
“Receiving a scholarship of this caliber is an accomplishment worth celebrating,” added Noem. “Congratulations to each recipient. You and your families should be very proud.”
The Build Dakota Scholarship program is funded by a $25 million donation from T. Denny Sanford and $25 million in Future Funds that were committed by former Governor Dennis Daugaard.
Build Dakota aims to support students entering high-need workforce programs at South Dakota’s technical institutes to fill the state’s technical career fields with skilled professionals.
In-state and out-of-state students of all ages are eligible to apply. Scholarship applicants must be accepted into their approved program of interest. Recipients of the scholarship must enroll full-time, complete their educational program on schedule and commit to stay in South Dakota to work in their field of study for three years following graduation.
Applications for the 2020-21 school year open in January 2020. Find more information at builddakotascholarships.com.
A complete list of this year’s Build Dakota Scholarship winners is below.
|2019-2020 Build Dakota Recipients
|Lake Area
|Technical
|Institute–
|Watertown:
|Last Name
|First Name
|City
|State
|Program
|Anderson
|Harrison
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Energy Technology
|Anderson
|Cole
|Humboldt
|IA
|Heavy Equipment Opeator
|Anderson
|Stacy
|Corona
|SD
|Registered Nursing
|Barabas
|Edward
|Watertown
|SD
|Precision Machining
|Bauman
|Jacob
|Watertown
|SD
|Energy Operations
|Bender
|Samuel
|Menno
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Benike
|Brandon
|Castlewood
|SD
|Energy Operations
|Bent
|Tristen
|Webster
|SD
|Heavy Equipment Opeator
|Bevers
|Cody
|Miller
|SD
|Agriculture – Precision
|Blair
|Sabrina
|Watertown
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Bonnett
|Payne
|Luverne
|MN
|Heavy Equipment Opeator
|Bratland
|Abbie
|Bryant
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Brown
|Trenton
|Brandt
|SD
|Agriculture – Dairy
|Bruns
|Mason
|Letcher
|SD
|Med/Fire Rescue
|Burke
|Raegan
|Carpenter
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Bury
|Mason
|Castlewood
|SD
|Environmental Technology
|Carlson
|Elizabeth
|Watertown
|SD
|Registered Nursing
|Chase
|Logan
|Ft. Pierre
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Comes
|Payton
|Watertown
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Culter
|kagan
|Frederick
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|DeYoung
|Ethan
|Redfield
|SD
|Robotics
|Dimmitt
|Brenna
|Pierre
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Dobrenski
|Celia
|Brookings
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Dolney
|Logan
|Webster
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Engebreston
|Isaac
|Watertown
|SD
|Heavy Equipment Opeator
|Feller
|Blake
|Harrold
|SD
|Custom Paint Fabrication
|Fick
|Jaydon
|Watertown
|SD
|Precision Machining
|Folk
|Courtney
|Big Stone City
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Fragodt
|Matthew
|Montevideo
|MN
|Building Trades Technology
|Gahm
|Dawson
|Hitchcock
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Geraets
|Ethan
|Dell Rapids
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Geske
|Aaron
|Lamberton
|MN
|Automotive Technology
|Glanzer
|Alexis
|Huron
|SD
|Registered Nursing
|Gloe
|Paige
|Pierre
|SD
|Registered Nursing
|Goens
|Tyler
|Watertown
|SD
|Robotics
|Grismer
|Jonathon
|Bowdle
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Grosz
|Tanner
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Heavy Equipment Opeator
|Gunther
|Keilly
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Medical Lab Technician
|Hamman
|Nick
|Corona
|SD
|Agriculture – Precision
|Hansen
|Noah
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Hanson
|Taylor
|Clear Lake
|SD
|High Performance Engine Machining
|Harmon
|Jonathon
|Pierpont
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Hein
|Teryl
|Madison
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Helm
|Bobbi
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Environmental Technology
|Henley
|Madison
|Britton
|SD
|Medical Lab Technician
|Hier
|Dillon
|Redfield
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Hildebrandt
|Jared
|Mitchell
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Johnke
|Mackenzie
|Irene
|SD
|Medical Lab Technician
|Johnson
|Trevor
|Pierpont
|SD
|Electronic Systems Technology
|Johnson
|Tember
|Gettysburg
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Kerr
|Jackson
|Russell
|MN
|Agriculture – Precision
|Kilber
|Kaden
|Brookings
|SD
|Precision Machining
|Kloos
|Daniel
|Gary
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Kolb
|Casey
|New Underwood
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Kole
|Kristina
|Huron
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Konradi
|Ashley
|Webster
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Kopp
|Tyler
|Tyndall
|SD
|Robotics
|Kurkowski
|Joshua
|Watertown
|SD
|Computer Information Systems
|Lee
|Kolton
|Viborg
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Leesch
|Taiten
|Madison
|SD
|Med/Fire Rescue – Paramedic
|Madison
|Shawna
|Mobridge
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Magnuson-Rikimoto
|Cordell
|Rosholt
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Matejek
|Skyler
|Watertown
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Mathiowetz
|Hunter
|Springfield
|MN
|Diesel Technology
|Michlitsch
|Christine
|Tulare
|SD
|Medical Lab Technician
|Miller
|Derek
|Watertown
|SD
|Building Trades Technology
|Miller
|Holly
|Watertown
|SD
|Registered Nursing
|Munkvold
|Kyle
|Menno
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Musilek
|Josh
|Wewela
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|O’Connor
|Easton
|Jefferson
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Palmquist
|Tyson
|Clear Lake
|SD
|Building Trades Technology
|Pies
|Carson
|Watertown
|SD
|Precision Machining
|Punt
|Joshua
|Langford
|SD
|Registered Nursing
|Radke
|Griffin
|Walnut Grove
|MN
|Welding Technology
|Raffety
|Morgan
|Milbank
|SD
|Medical Lab Technician
|Rausch
|Chayce
|Hoven
|SD
|Agriculture – Precision
|Renaas
|Casey
|Nunda
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Ries
|Justice
|Watertown
|SD
|Med/Fire Rescue
|Risetter
|Jazilynn
|Redfield
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Rozell
|Reagan
|Huron
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Sanderson
|Shailei
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Schulte
|Nathaniel
|Orient
|SD
|Building Trades Technology
|Schweitzer
|Traci
|Alpena
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Shoemaker
|Carter
|Webster
|SD
|Building Trades Technology
|Simons
|Ryan
|Edgemont
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Sparks
|Logan
|Mitchell
|SD
|Building Trades Technology
|Stluka
|Hayden
|Lake Andes
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Summer
|Tyler
|Canby
|MN
|Welding Technology
|Thorson
|Elise
|Watertown
|SD
|Precision Machining
|Thorson
|Ashlee
|Mina
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Trewin
|Tanner
|Dell Rapids
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Turbak
|Adam
|Kranzburg
|SD
|Building Trades Technology
|Van Dyke
|Sierra
|Edgerton
|MN
|Practical Nursing
|VanDenHoek
|Alexis
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Voigt
|Landan
|Pierre
|SD
|Agriculture – Precision
|Voss
|Makenzie
|Harrisburg
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Wantoch
|Matthew
|Mitchell
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Weber
|Andrew
|Watertown
|SD
|Computer Information Systems
|Wheelhouse
|Brenden
|Pierre
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Wiant
|Nathaniel
|Miller
|SD
|Welding Technology
|Willard
|Derek
|Sioux Falls
|Sd
|Precision Machining
|Williams
|Camron
|Marshall
|MN
|Energy Technology
|Williams
|Aleighna
|Ramona
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Williams
|Oceana
|Brookings
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Wozniak
|Hannah
|Volga
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Wurtz
|James
|Herreid
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Yada
|Jessica
|Watertown
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Ziegmann
|Noah
|Rapid City
|SD
|Precision Machining
|Mitchell
|Technical
|Institute–
|Mitchell:
|Last Name
|First Name
|City
|State
|Program
|Amaral
|Mason
|Rapid City
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Andersen
|Tate
|North Platte
|NE
|Natural Gas Technology
|Antonmarchi
|Jesse
|Armour
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|Auren
|James
|Flandreau
|SD
|Heating & Cooling Technology
|Beals
|Cullen
|Huron
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Blaha
|Evan
|Avon
|SD
|Automation Controls / SCADA
|Boes
|Blake
|Gregory
|SD
|Telecommunications
|Bohling
|Brianna
|Rapid City
|SD
|Radiologic Technology
|Brewster
|Myles
|Mitchell
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Carpenter
|Sutton
|Mitchell
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Clark
|Marissa
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Radiologic Technology
|Coburn
|Casey
|Atkinson
|NE
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Collins
|Carter
|Kennebec
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Craig
|Dillon
|Spearfish
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|DeGroot
|Sawyer
|Platte
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|DeJong
|Jason
|Avon
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Donkersloot
|Brayden
|Worthington
|MN
|Heating & Cooling Technology
|Dougherty
|Jamin
|Colome
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Eddy
|Jevin
|Emery
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Esh
|Amy
|Fulton
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Farmer
|Renee
|Letcher
|SD
|Radiologic Technology
|Feddersen
|Morgan
|Murdo
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Feterl
|Cole
|Lennox
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Fey
|Matthew
|White Lake
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Flannery
|Jayden
|Montrose
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Fox
|Shelbi
|Mitchell
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Gors
|Thomas
|Madison
|SD
|Automation Controls / SCADA
|Hall
|Justin
|Vermillion
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Hanson
|Brice
|Philip
|SD
|Heating & Cooling Technology
|Hanson
|Jena
|Mount Vernon
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Hass
|Christopher
|Wessington
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Hermansen
|Harley
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Radiologic Technology
|Heth
|Bronson
|Winner
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Hill
|Olivia
|Taylor
|NE
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|Hoffman
|Austen
|Ethan
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Htoo
|Hsar
|Huron
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Htoo
|EhGay
|Huron
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Hvam
|Alexander
|Redfield
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Isley
|Grant
|Grand Island
|NE
|Natural Gas Technology
|Iverson
|Emily
|Lake Andes
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Janish
|Shaye
|Kimball
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Jensen
|Tyler
|Lake Norden
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Johnson
|Daniel
|Burke
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Kapla
|Jace
|Yankton
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Kaufmann
|Cody
|Spencer
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Kesary
|Karlo
|Woonsocket
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Koerner
|Grant
|Harrisburg
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Krogman
|Dylan
|Mitchell
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Labata
|Davyd
|Valley Springs
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Lebeda
|Mason
|Madison
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Lien
|Seth
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|Lloyd
|Jakob
|Huron
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Mach
|Shelby
|Tyndall
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|McCluskey
|Ely
|Newcastle
|NE
|Utilities Technologies
|McMath
|Trystan
|Mitchell
|SD
|Information Systems Technology
|Mercer
|Jack
|Blunt
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Mercer
|Samuel
|Blunt
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Mesmer
|Samuel
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Heating & Cooling Technology
|Milbrandt
|Kaylee
|Huron
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Miller
|Matthew
|Mina
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Neilan
|Jayce
|Chamberlain
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Nellans
|Jesse
|Leola
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Neuman
|Courtney
|Platte
|SD
|Radiologic Technology
|Ogle
|Cameron
|Harrold
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Ovall
|Chase
|White
|SD
|Telecommunications
|Pell
|Colton
|Huron
|SD
|Automation Controls / SCADA
|Podoll
|Brooklyn
|Frederick
|SD
|Radiologic Technology
|Reiser
|Joseph
|Burke
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Rolf
|Borden
|Burke
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Russell
|Adam
|Bigelow
|MN
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Schaff
|Jesse
|Sibley
|IA
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Schladweiler
|Mitch
|Mitchell
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Schlenker
|Kadin
|Woonsocket
|SD
|Diesel Power Technology
|Schmit
|Austin
|Artesian
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Schneider
|Caitlin
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Sees
|Joseph
|Menno
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Spangler
|Jonathan
|Prairie City
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Spreckels
|Cody
|Wagner
|SD
|Heating & Cooling Technology
|Stabe
|Caden
|Elk Point
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Storm
|Jakob
|Mount Vernon
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Sumption
|Trevor
|Frederick
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Swenson
|Darby
|Mitchell
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Thuringer
|Breyden
|Mitchell
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Torres
|William
|Huron
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Townsend
|Brittney
|Mitchell
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Trevino
|Isaiah
|Alexandria
|SD
|Diesel Power Technology
|Waba
|Jennifer
|Madison
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Walburg
|Alex
|Madison
|SD
|Precision Ag Technology
|Walton
|Benjamin
|Huron
|SD
|Electrical Construction & Maintenance
|Weber
|Brianna
|Alexandria
|SD
|Licensed Practical Nursing
|Weisser
|Bridget
|Wagner
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technology
|Weverka
|Kobe
|Lake Andes
|SD
|Diesel Power Technology
|Wiechmann
|George
|Rapid City
|SD
|Welding & Manufacturing Technology
|Wormstadt
|Alex
|Artesian
|SD
|Architechtural Design & Building Construction
|Southeast
|Tech–
|Sioux Falls:
|Last Name
|First Name
|City
|State
|Program
|Adams
|Kolby
|Spencer
|IA
|System Administrator
|Andre
|Sheridan
|Harrisburg
|SD
|LPN
|Anfinson
|Maggie
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Arndt
|Dylan
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Diesel Technology (Ag)
|Barse
|Caasha
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|RN
|Bates
|Nick
|Twin Brooks
|SD
|Construction Management
|Beckley
|Devyn
|Brookings
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Blankespoor
|Megan
|Brandon
|SD
|LPN
|Bosler
|Harrison
|Alvord
|IA
|HVAC
|Boyer
|Bailey
|Jackson
|MN
|Collision Repair
|Brockhaus
|Adam
|Hartford
|SD
|Diesel Technology (Ag)
|Calvillo
|Marrissa
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Carrillo
|Fernando
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Collision Repair
|Cassidy
|Mikaela
|Plankinton
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Clausen
|Tycho
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Electrician
|Close
|Sierra
|Brookings
|SD
|Mechanical Engineering
|Cordell
|Ryan
|Renner
|SD
|Welding
|Crow
|Taylor
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Construction Management
|Dahal
|Kailash
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Information Technology Security
|De Haai
|Dillon
|Platte
|SD
|Auto Technology
|Dethleusay
|Alexus
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Dirksen
|Joisanne
|Sioux Center
|IA
|RN
|Drovdal
|Katelyn
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Eitreim
|Samantha
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Face
|Jayden
|Fort Pierre
|SD
|Network Administration
|Falor
|Payne
|Mitchell
|SD
|Collision Repair
|Faulks
|Stevie
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Fischbach
|Benjamin
|Watertown
|SD
|Collision Repair
|Fischer
|Jenna
|Lennox
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Fischer
|Sandra
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Fisher
|Gage
|Alton
|IA
|Construction Management
|Fodness
|Bailey
|Lennox
|SD
|LPN
|Fosheim
|Kaitlyn
|Midland
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Gomez
|Rene
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Information Technology Security
|Grace
|Ryan
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Grimsrud
|Caden
|Elkton
|SD
|System Administrator
|Haider
|Tate
|Wolsey
|SD
|HVAC
|Hanson
|Cierra
|Renner
|SD
|LPN
|Harstad
|Michelle
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Havrevold
|Brayden
|Volga
|SD
|Electrician
|Heinricy
|Kaitlin
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Heisinger
|Lillee
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Invasive Cardio
|Hellerud
|Noah
|Hills
|MN
|Welding
|Hiller
|Alexis
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Hinrichs
|Paige
|Ellsworth
|MN
|Invasive Cardio
|Horning
|Tyler
|Revere
|MN
|Diesel Technology
|Huser
|Jordan
|Brandon
|SD
|Welding
|Husman
|Jackson
|Harrisburg
|SD
|Invasive Cardio
|Ignato
|Galina
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|RN
|Issendorf
|Tylaina
|Graceville
|MN
|Surgical Technology
|Jackson
|Reis
|Hartford
|SD
|Auto Technology
|Jumbeck
|Landon
|George
|IA
|Electrician
|Keeter
|Chelsea
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Kersh
|Alissa
|Tea
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Klaassen
|Bryant
|Little Rock
|IA
|Collision Repair
|Klemme
|Jackson
|yankton
|SD
|Electrician
|Knodel
|Kaylen
|Irene
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Knudson
|Wyatt
|Beresford
|SD
|LPN
|Koch
|Jacob
|Milbank
|SD
|Construction Management
|Koedam
|Ethan
|Corsica
|SD
|Mechanical Engineering
|Kollis
|Brianna
|Inwood
|IA
|Construction Management
|Kreger
|Ivan
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Welding
|Kruse
|Amber
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Kruse
|Jenna
|Lennox
|SD
|LPN
|Kuehl
|Rebecca
|Volin
|SD
|RN
|Leaver
|Cody
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Loeschen
|Monica
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|London
|Morgan
|Colton
|SD
|LPN
|Luke
|Zach
|Brandon
|SD
|Auto Technology
|McNatt
|Alexa
|Yankton
|SD
|LPN
|Miller
|Christopher
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Invasive Cardio
|Miller
|Katie
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Miller
|Ryan
|Garvin
|MN
|Information Technology Security
|Mulroy
|Seth
|Flandreau
|SD
|Plumbing
|Nepodal
|Mattie
|White
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Nielsen
|Mason
|Castlewood
|SD
|Construction Management
|Nielson
|Alec
|Aurora
|SD
|HVAC
|Nitschke
|Shane
|Pierre
|SD
|Auto Technology
|Nolz
|Kadyn
|Hartford
|SD
|Civil Engineering
|Novacek
|Keegan
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Collision Repair
|Olson
|Tyler
|Winner
|SD
|Construction Management
|Owens
|Melissa
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Parker
|Franklin
|Brookings
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Patten
|Jennifer
|Hartford
|SD
|LPN
|Powell
|Jennifer
|Aberdeen
|SD
|RN
|Pudwill
|Darcie
|Scotland
|SD
|LPN
|Pulscher
|Jaycie
|Flandreau
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Putnam
|Kristin
|Brandon
|SD
|LPN
|Radermacher
|Megan
|Bellingham
|MN
|Surgical Technology
|Raney
|Jacob
|Fairmont
|MN
|Computer Programming
|Rea
|Skyler
|Brandon
|SD
|HVAC
|Reyna
|Jonathan
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Mechatronics
|Richter
|Jessica
|Harrisburg
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Rivard
|Evan
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Mechatronics
|Robles
|Katherine
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Rodgers
|Jaison
|Dell Rapids
|SD
|Auto Technology
|Saffel
|Miranda
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Salonen
|Kolton
|Gregory
|SD
|Auto Technology
|Schaaf
|Patrick
|Brookings
|SD
|Auto Technology
|Schuller
|Trevor
|Ireton
|IA
|Electrician
|Schwebach
|Corbin
|Tea
|SD
|Collision Repair
|Sibson
|Hannah
|Mitchell
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Sigdestad
|Chase
|Webster
|SD
|Plumbing
|Simes
|Rayce
|Hartford
|SD
|LPN
|Small
|Carissa
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Smith
|Meadow
|Hartford
|SD
|Invasive Cardio
|St. Pierre
|Mary
|Mobridge
|SD
|RN
|Steffensen
|Anthony
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Electrician
|Stenen
|Katelyn
|Beresford
|SD
|LPN
|Stenson
|Calysta
|Montevideo
|MN
|Surgical Technology
|Story
|Carter
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Electrician
|Terhark
|Caleb
|Little Rock
|IA
|Electrician
|Theus
|Tyrese
|Huron
|SD
|LPN
|Thomas
|Alana
|Pierre
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Tjarks
|Tanner
|SiouxFalls
|SD
|HVAC
|Ulmer
|Alexis
|Springfield
|SD
|Invasive Cardio
|Valburg
|Troi
|White River
|SD
|Invasive Cardio
|Van Beek
|Briton
|Inwood
|IA
|Network Administration
|VanderPlaats
|Logan
|Pipestone
|MN
|Diesel Technology (Ag)
|Veldhuizen
|Alex
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Collision Repair
|Vortherms
|McKenzie
|Hartford
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Walton
|Remington
|Huron
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Wells
|Tyler
|Brandon
|SD
|Mechanical Engineering
|Wertz
|Richard
|Huron
|SD
|Computer Programming
|Whitney
|Alyssa
|Armour
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Wilson
|Donald
|Hawarden
|IA
|Mechatronics
|Wilson
|Quientin
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Wipf
|Jalon
|Tea
|SD
|Civil Engineering
|Woitaszewski
|Gavin
|Slayton
|MN
|Welding
|Wolfe
|Nicole
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Wurtz
|Lenaya
|Herreid
|SD
|LPN
|Young
|Julia
|Moville
|IA
|Land Surveying
|Zephier
|Joi
|Pickstown
|SD
|LPN
|Zetino
|Katheleen
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|LPN
|Zietz
|Karigan
|Watertown
|SD
|LPN
|Western
|Dakota
|Tech–
|Rapid City
|Last Name
|First Name
|City
|State
|Program
|Addington
|Jessica
|Deadwood
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technician
|Arroyo
|KaLena
|Rapid CIty
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technician
|Benn
|Alyssa
|Rapid City
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Benyo
|Patrick
|Box Elder
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Bergan
|Chad
|Rapid CIty
|SD
|HVAC/R Technology
|Bertolotto
|Matie
|Rapid City
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Bitney
|Deshawn
|Rapid City
|SD
|Construction Technology
|Bossen
|Catherine
|Rapid City
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Brink
|Mason
|Rapid City
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Capp
|Derek
|Rapid City
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Casjens
|Tadan
|Wall
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Conlee
|Carson
|Rapid City
|SD
|Electrical Trades
|Cowan
|Emma
|Pierre
|SD
|Paramedic
|Crawford
|Raiden
|Wall
|SD
|Computer Science
|Crawford
|Austin
|Wasta
|SD
|HVAC/R Technology
|Edwards
|Jade
|Rapid City
|SD
|Drafting and Machining Technology
|Fields
|Nathan
|Rapid City
|SD
|Construction Technology
|Gibson
|DeAna
|Rapid City
|SD
|Computer Aided Design
|Gyles
|Preston
|Summerset
|SD
|HVAC/R Technology
|Hannan
|Nathan
|New Underwood
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Heckman
|Stephen
|Rapid City
|SD
|Computer Aided Design
|Hopfauf
|Damian
|Rapid City
|SD
|Electrical Trades
|Johnston
|Trevor
|Rapid City
|SD
|Welding and Fabrication
|Klima
|Nicholas
|Hill City
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Knox
|Garrett
|St Lawrence
|SD
|Construction Technology
|McNeary
|Amanda
|Keystone
|SD
|Environ Engineering Tech
|Mecham
|Jadon
|Rapid City
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Mercado
|Isaiah
|Rapid City
|SD
|Plumbing Technology
|Meza
|Lizzette
|Rapid City
|SD
|Environ Engineering Tech
|Miller
|Jackson
|Fort Pierre
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Muilenburg
|Joanna
|Mitchell
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Munger
|Karissa
|Sturgis
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Murray
|Christopher
|Lead
|SD
|Electrical Trades
|Myers
|Gavin
|Box Elder
|SD
|Computer Aided Design
|Nelson
|Alex
|Spearfish
|SD
|Computer Science
|Nelson
|Amollie
|Rapid City
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Overturf
|Samuel
|Rapid City
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Overturf
|Caden
|Rapid City
|SD
|Plumbing Technology
|Painter
|Mitchel
|Black Hawk
|SD
|Drafting and Machining Technology
|Parisien
|Karla
|Hot Springs
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Poe
|Autumn
|Rapid City
|SD
|Construction Technology
|Scherr
|Brianna
|Rapid City
|SD
|Paramedic
|Scheutzow
|Amanda
|Rapid City
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Seltvedt
|Jessica
|Rapid City
|SD
|Practical Nursing
|Sherman
|Monica
|Rapid City
|SD
|Computer Aided Design
|Snow
|Megan
|Deadwood
|SD
|Construction Technology
|Strohschein
|Garrett
|Newell
|SD
|Electrical Trades
|Theberge
|Lawrence
|Rapid City
|SD
|HVAC/R Technology
|Turner
|London
|Hill City
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Two Bulls
|Denato
|Oglala
|SD
|Welding and Fabrication
|Vanderlaan
|Mariah
|Rapid City
|SD
|Surgical Technology
|Voigt
|Brenden
|Avon
|SD
|Electrical Trades
|Walton
|Shantayl
|Spearfish
|SD
|Automotive Technology
|Wellnitz
|Ryan
|Rushville
|NE
|Computer Aided Design
|Wernsmann
|McKenzie
|Piedmont
|SD
|Medical Laboratory Technician
|West
|Derik
|Spearfish
|SD
|Diesel Technology
|Williams
|Reece
|Hettinger
|ND
|Electrical Trades
|Zolnowsky
|Marie
|Delmont
|SD
|Computer Aided Design