2018 Fall Turkey Hunting Season Finalized

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission finalized the 2018 fall turkey hunting season; offering 355 fewer prairie unit licenses and 200 fewer Black Hills turkey licenses.

The Commission also closed the prairie units in Bon Homme County (12A), Brule County (13A), Davison/Hanson (8A), Hutchinson County (37A), Perkins County (53A), Union County (62A), established and opened a unit in Jackson County (Unit 39A), including all of Roberts County in Unit 48A and removed those portions of Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties from the Black Hills unit.

For more information on the turkey hunting season, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/turkey/.