  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • 2018-2020 Pheasant Hunting Seasons Announced

2018-2020 Pheasant Hunting Seasons Announced

April 10, 2018

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota pheasant hunting seasons have been set for the next three years.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed no changes to the Youth, Resident Only and Traditional pheasant hunting seasons at their April meeting. Since no changes were proposed, these seasons are set for the next three years as described below.

Youth Pheasant
October 6-10, 2018

October 5-9, 2019

October 3-7, 2020

Resident Pheasant
October 13-15, 2018

October 12-14, 2019

October 10-12, 2020

Traditional Pheasant
October 20, 2018 – January 6, 2019

October 19, 2019 – January 5, 2020

October 17, 2020 – January 3, 2021

For more information on planning your next hunt, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/pheasant/.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia