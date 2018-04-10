2018-2020 Pheasant Hunting Seasons Announced

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota pheasant hunting seasons have been set for the next three years.
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed no changes to the Youth, Resident Only and Traditional pheasant hunting seasons at their April meeting. Since no changes were proposed, these seasons are set for the next three years as described below.
Youth Pheasant
October 6-10, 2018
October 5-9, 2019
October 3-7, 2020
Resident Pheasant
October 13-15, 2018
October 12-14, 2019
October 10-12, 2020
Traditional Pheasant
October 20, 2018 – January 6, 2019
October 19, 2019 – January 5, 2020
October 17, 2020 – January 3, 2021
For more information on planning your next hunt, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/pheasant/.