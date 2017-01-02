2017 Jet Away Get Away!

Semi Finalists Include:

Grand Prize Winner:

Two Nights in Deadwood Winner:

Ramkota Hotel 2 night stay Winner:

Official Dakota Radio Group Jet Away-Get Away Contest Rules:

AGREEMENT TO THE OFFICIAL RULES: By participating in the Promotion, each participant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY: The contest is open to legal residents of the State of South Dakota whom are 18 years of age or older. Employees of Dakota Radio Group and their immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) are not eligible. Other principle officers of companies and affiliates with the promotion and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising and promotion agencies as well as their immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) are not eligible. All federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited.

2. SPONSOR. The contest is sponsored by Dakota Radio Group, located at 214 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, South Dakota 57501.

3. TOTAL NUMBER OF GRAND PRIZES. One.

4. TOTAL NUMBER OF GRAND PRIZE WINNERS. One.

5. PRIZE AND RETAIL VALUE: One (1) Grand Prize of a trip for two to the Riviera Maya, Mexico. Prize includes roundtrip airfare from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the Cancun & Riviera Maya, Mexico Airport with roundtrip transfers to resort and back, five night all-inclusive accommodations at the Luxury Bahia Principe Sian Kaan, Don Pablo Collection Resort and a travel protection plan. Approximate prize value of $2,500. Not redeemable for cash. Transferrable. Trip must be booked through AAA Travel Agency, 201 East Sioux Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501. The trip can be taken at the discretion of the winner but must be taken in calendar year 2017 and must be booked at least 30 days in advance of departure.

6. REGISTRATION PERIOD: The contest begins on January 30th, 2017 and ends on March 11th, 2017. The grand prize drawing will be held on March 13th, 2017.

7. HOW TO ENTER: On site submissions will be accepted for the duration of the contest at Participating Sponsor Locations on specifically assigned dates. Participating Sponsor Locations and their specific registration dates will be announced and heard on stations of Dakota Radio Group: KGFX AM, KGFX FM, KPLO FM, KMLO and KJBI FM. Only one entry per person allowed at each daily registration location. Entering the contest more than once on the same day at the same business or with multiple addresses is not allowed.

8. DETERMINATION OF WINNER: Two semifinalist names will be drawn from each registration location at the end of each registration day from all registrations received on that day only. The semifinalists will be entered into the final, grand prize drawing to be held on Monday, March 13th. One Winner will be selected in a completely random drawing from the semifinalists. The winner will be notified by phone and will be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability and, unless prohibited by law, a Publicity Release form (“Affidavit/Release”). If the potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to execute the Affidavit/Release, or if he/she is otherwise ineligible to receive the prize, that potential winner will be deemed ineligible. An alternate will be selected in his/her place and Administrator will attempt to contact and obtain the required Affidavit/Release from that potential winner. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Two additional names will also be drawn to become the winners of one of two consolation prizes. The first runner up will receive a two night stay for two including hot breakfast each morning and $20 in FREE slot play with Players Club Membership at the Deadwood Gulch Gaming Resort in Deadwood, SD. The second runner up will receive a two night stay in a bi level suite at the Ramkota Hotel, Pierre. Reservations are required for both runner up prizes.

9. OBLIGATION & RESTRICTIONS: Grand prize winner must have a valid Passport by the time of travel. Winner will be responsible for all taxes (not limited to federal, state, local and/or income) on all elements of the prize and will be required to provide, to Administrator, his/her Social Security number for tax reporting purposes. All expenses and costs related to acceptance and use of prize not expressly listed above are entirely the winner’s responsibility.

10. PUBLICITY: Winners agree that by accepting a prize, they allow Dakota Radio Group and its stations full rights to publicize their full name, city and state as means of promoting and publicizing the contest and its sponsors.

11. DISCLAIMER: Each entrant agrees to release and hold the Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and advisors and the employees, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, and representatives of the Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and advisors harmless from and against any and all losses, damages, rights, claims, and actions of any kind arising in connection with the contest or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, including but not limited to personal injury, death, and property damage as well as claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy. All sponsor(s) are not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, technical malfunctions, omission, or any combination thereof. The winner, and his/her companion, by acceptance of the prize agree to release sponsor from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with receipt, ownership or use or misuse of the prize or parts thereof or while preparing for, participating in and or travelling to or from any prize related activity and claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy.

12. MODIFICATION: Dakota Radio Group reserves the right to modify the official rules of the contest in any way or at any time. You are bound by any such revisions and should therefore periodically visit www.drgnews.com to review the then current “Official Contest Rules” to which you are bound.

13. WINNER: To receive contest results (winners list), send a written request along with a self addressed, stamped envelope by March 31, 2017 to Dakota Radio Group, 214 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501 Attn: Jet Away-Get Away Contest Winner List.