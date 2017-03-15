2017 Great Futures Mega Raffle March Drawing Held At KGFX

PIERRE SD – The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area held the Mega Raffle Drawing for March and 3 Finalists were drawn with Club Director Becky Spoehr and KGFX morning show host Scott Lane visited with Becky about the Prize which is FOUR TWINS TICKETS and a $500 travel voucher sponsored in part by Dakota Radio Group and First National Bank, listen to KGFX 1060AM today at Noon for the winner to be selected. Finalists drawn for today were Paul Turman, Deb Farnsworth and Randy & Wanda Seiler

Tickets are still available for the Mega Raffle and can be purchased at Beck Motors, Cenex Corner Station, Prairie Pages, and the Boys and Girls Club.