2017 Great Futures Mega Raffle Drawing Held for the Month of September at KGFX

PIERRE SD – The Boys and Girls Club Mega Raffle Drawing was held Wednesday morning at KGFX Radio with Becky Spoehr and her children Asher and Harper of the Boys and Girls Club of Pierre. The prize for the month of September is a one day pheasant hunt for 4 from Broken Arrow Farms.

The three finalists that were drawn were Pat Clark, Mary Turner and Tiffani Sanchez. The final winner will be drawn at noon Today on KGFX 1060 AM. Good Luck to the finalists !!! Tickets are still available for the last three months of 2017 and can be purchased at Beck Motors, Cenex Corner Station, Prairie Pages and the Boys and Girls Club all of Pierre.