2017 Governor’s Awards Ceremony Scheduled

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard will recognize individuals and employers for their contributions to the rehabilitation and employment of South Dakotans with disabilities at the 2017 Governor’s Awards ceremony on Oct. 3.

The event will be held the Ramkota Hotel ballroom located at 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre starting at 12:30p.m. CDT.

Gov. Daugaard will present awards to the following 2017 recipients:

•Koni Sims of Sioux Falls – Outstanding Citizen with a Disability

•Tami Francis of Sioux Falls – Outstanding Employee with a Disability

•Pizza Ranch of Spearfish – Outstanding Private Employer (Small Employer)

•Country Fair Food Store of Mitchell – Outstanding Private Employer (Large Employer)

•Meri Erickson of Groton – Outstanding Transition Services Award

•Yankton Area Mental Wellness, Inc. of Yankton – Distinguished Service Award

If you plan to attend or need more information, please contact the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) at 605-773-5990.

The Governor’s Awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Statewide Independent Living Council, and DHS.