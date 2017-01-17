2017 AgriVisions Jan 26th at Ramkota in Pierre

PIERRE, SD – First Dakota National Bank will host AgriVisions 2017 featuring Dr. Matt Roberts on Thursday, January 26, at the Ramkota Convention Center, 920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre SD at 10:30 a.m.

Farmers, Agri-Business professionals and business owners are invited to attend. Nate Franzen, President of First Dakota’s Agri-Business Division, states, “Mark Thursday, January 26 on your calendar and plan to attend AgriVisions 2017. Dr. Matt Roberts is a highly respected and accomplished Ag Commodity Broker and Professor. He will share his outlook on grain, energy and macro markets.”

Dr. Roberts has shared his Ag outlook and views over 300 times around the country since starting at Ohio State University in 2001. He is a native of Bolivar, MO, where he grew up in the markets, opening his first online trading account in 1986-trading stocks from the back room of the family Chevrolet Dealership. By 1996, Matt was a Commodity and Energy Derivatives Broker in the Vienna, Austria office of CA Global Futures. Dr. Roberts has traded or brokered almost everything—from Azuki Beans to Waste Management—stocks, bonds, futures, options, and even over-the-counter derivatives. He is an active researcher, consultant and talking head, and has been quoted in The Economist, the Wall Street Journal and Forbes. He has appeared on CNBC and is a frequent contributor to AgDay TV. Dr. Roberts also teaches at Ohio State and is the OSU Extension Grain Marketing Specialist, and is a member of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association Board of Directors.

AgriVisions 2017 begins with registration from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. and Dr. Roberts presentation at 10:30 a.m. A light lunch will follow the presentation. Please call today, 605-945-5504 or 800-657-5826, to reserve a seat.

First Dakota was founded in 1872 and holds the first bank charter issued in Dakota Territory. It has 19 full service banking locations in 14 South Dakota cities. It also has six loan production offices throughout South Dakota and Nebraska.