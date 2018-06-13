200th Engineer Company Holds “Dogs on the River” Events This Week

The Pierre, Chamberlain and Mobridge based 200th Engineer Company with the South Dakota Army National Guard is holding its annual training and community outreach events this week.

Sgt. First Class and Pierre area recruiter Alex Raber (ray-bur) says “Dogs on the River” is an opportunity to meet local National Guard members and experience some of the jobs unit members are trained to do.

Raber says there’s free food, boat rides and equipment demonstrations.

The SD National Guard’s 200th Engineer Company is holding a “Dogs on the River” event from 5-7 this (Wed.) evening at Platte, tomorrow (Thurs.) evening at Akaska and Saturday evening at West Whitlock Recreation Area. Events have already been held at Chamberlain and Lemmon.